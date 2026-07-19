Constipation has increasingly become a common issue among young professionals. While historically viewed as an ailment primarily affecting older demographics, a shift toward fast-paced, modern corporate lifestyles has led to a significant spike in digestive issues among individuals in their 20s and 30s. Busy lifestyles are the primary culprit behind constipation because packed schedules often disrupt the body's natural biological systems. When daily calendars prioritise back-to-back meetings, deadlines, and long commutes over basic physical needs, the digestive tract pays the price.

Causes of constipation in young professionals

1. Sedentary lifestyle

Many young professionals spend long hours sitting at desks, leading to decreased physical activity. This lack of movement can slow down digestion and promote constipation.

2. Poor diet choices

The fast-paced nature of work often results in reliance on convenience foods that are typically low in fibre and high in processed sugars and fats. A diet lacking in fruits, vegetables, and whole grains can disrupt normal bowel function.

3. Dehydration

In the hustle of daily life, many tend to neglect proper hydration. Insufficient water intake can lead to harder stools that are more difficult to pass.

4. Stress

High-pressure work environments can lead to heightened stress levels, which can affect the digestive system. Stress is known to disrupt normal gastrointestinal function, sometimes causing constipation as a response.

5. Irregular meal patterns

Busy schedules can lead to skipped meals or irregular eating times, which can disrupt the body's natural rhythm and contribute to digestive issues, including constipation.

6. Ignoring body signals

Meeting back-to-back deadlines or rushing through morning commutes often causes young professionals to delay or suppress the urge to use the restroom.

The combination of these factors reflects how modern life places young professionals in a cycle that hampers their digestive health. With tight schedules, networking obligations, and the constant hustle, prioritising wellness can take a backseat. As a result, the simple practices that support digestive health, like regular meals, hydration, and exercise, are often overlooked or neglected.

Simple ways to improve gut health

Making minor, conscious updates to a standard desk-bound routine can efficiently prevent or reverse functional constipation:

Stand and Move: Take a 5-minute walking break for every hour spent sitting.

Take a 5-minute walking break for every hour spent sitting. Track Fluids: Keep a refillable water bottle on the desk and aim to drink plain water consistently throughout the workday.

Keep a refillable water bottle on the desk and aim to drink plain water consistently throughout the workday. Swap Snacks: Replace processed vending machine items with high-fibre alternatives like whole fruits, raw nuts, or seeds.

Replace processed vending machine items with high-fibre alternatives like whole fruits, raw nuts, or seeds. Set a Restroom Routine: Dedicate a relaxed, unhurried time every morning to sit on the toilet, which helps train the brain-gut connection to function smoothly.

While constipation is a common and often harmless problem, if your symptoms last longer than three weeks, cause severe pain, or involve blood in your stool, it is important to consult a doctor immediately.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.