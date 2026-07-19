Walking is an excellent exercise due to its simplicity and numerous health benefits. It's a low-impact activity, making it accessible for people of all fitness levels and ages. Regular walking can help improve cardiovascular health, strengthen bones, assist with weight management, and elevate mood by releasing endorphins. Many individuals aim for 10,000 steps per day as a practical goal to promote overall health and increase daily activity levels. However, not everyone has the opportunity to go outside and walk to meet their step count. Fortunately, you can still hit your step count and stay active indoors with a few creative strategies.

Here's a guide to help you reach your 10,000 steps without stepping outside.

Break it down

An average person takes about 1,000 steps every 10 minutes at a moderate pace. To hit 10,000 steps indoors, you need roughly 100 total minutes of movement. Instead of doing it all at once, you can break it into a simple daily schedule:

Morning kickstart: 20 minutes (2,000 steps)

20 minutes (2,000 steps) Post-meal strolls: Three 10-minute blocks (3,000 steps)

Three 10-minute blocks (3,000 steps) Active tasks and calls: 30 minutes accumulated (3,000 steps)

30 minutes accumulated (3,000 steps) Evening wind-down: 20 minutes (2,000 steps)

Tips to complete 10000 steps indoors

1. Walking in place

Find a comfortable spot in your home and walk in place. You can do this while watching TV or listening to music. To keep it interesting, vary your pace or incorporate high knees or leg lifts.

2. Leverage your daily phone calls

Never sit down during a phone call. Put your headphones on and pace around your living room, hallway, or balcony while talking. A single 30-minute catch-up call with a friend can easily add 3,000 steps to your daily total.

3. Stairs

If you have stairs at home, make the most of them. Climbing up and down the stairs is an excellent way to increase step count and get your heart rate up.

4. Use a treadmill

If you have access to a treadmill, it's a great way to walk indoors, control your speed, and monitor your step count effectively. Using a compact walking pad while watching a 45-minute episode. This passive movement can clear nearly 4,500 steps without you noticing the effort.

5. Walking circuits

Create a walking path around your living space, such as walking from one room to another or around furniture. Set a timer for 5-10 minutes and walk continuously.

6. Dance

Turn on some music and dance around your house. It's a fun way to get your steps in while enjoying yourself.

7. Active household chores

Engage in chores like vacuuming, sweeping, or tidying up. These activities can contribute significantly to your step count while providing a sense of accomplishment.

8. Step challenges

Use a fitness tracker or smartphone app to log your steps. Set mini-goals throughout the day to keep yourself motivated and accountable.

9. Use high-step workouts

If you are short on time, switch to targeted indoor exercises. High-knee marching in place, walking lunges down your hallway, or following a quick 15-minute video can aggressively raise your count.

By incorporating these activities into your daily routine, you can easily reach your 10,000-step goal indoors, ensuring you stay active and healthy, regardless of outdoor conditions.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.