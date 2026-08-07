When it comes to building bigger biceps, two exercises are often pitted against each other bicep curls and pull-ups. While curls are considered the gold standard for isolating the biceps, pull-ups are a compound movement that recruits multiple upper-body muscles, including the biceps. So, if you had to choose between 10 bicep curls or 10 pull-ups, which exercise would help you build bigger arms? The answer depends on your training goals, technique, and overall workout routine.Bicep curls are an isolation exercise that primarily targets the biceps brachii, with assistance from the brachialis and brachioradialis.

How Do Bicep Curls Work?

In case of bicep curl, the movement focuses almost entirely on elbow flexion, it places continuous tension on the biceps throughout the range of motion. This makes curls particularly effective for increasing muscle size (hypertrophy) and improving the mind-muscle connection. Different variations, such as dumbbell curls, barbell curls, preacher curls, and incline curls, also allow you to target different portions of the biceps.

Why Pull-Ups Also Build Biceps

Although pull-ups are usually thought of as a back exercise, they also place significant demand on the biceps. During a pull-up, the biceps help bend the elbow and assist in pulling the body upward, especially when using an underhand (chin-up) grip. Unlike curls, however, pull-ups recruit several major muscle groups simultaneously, including:

Latissimus dorsi (lats)

Rhomboids

Trapezius

Rear deltoids

Forearms

Core muscles

This makes pull-ups an excellent functional strength exercise while still stimulating biceps growth.

Which Exercise Builds Bigger Biceps?

If your primary goal is maximum biceps growth, bicep curls generally have the advantage. Isolation exercises allow you to place greater mechanical tension directly on the biceps without fatigue from larger muscle groups limiting performance. However, if you're aiming for overall upper-body strength and muscle development, pull-ups provide a greater return because they train multiple muscles at once while still challenging the biceps. Many strength coaches recommend combining both exercises rather than choosing one over the other.

Does The Number Of Repetitions Matter?

Simply performing 10 repetitions of either exercise does not automatically lead to muscle growth. Progressive overload remains the key. To stimulate hypertrophy, you need to gradually increase:

Resistance

Training volume

Exercise difficulty

Time under tension

Ten easy curls or ten assisted pull-ups may produce little adaptation if they are not challenging enough.

Can Pull-Ups Replace Bicep Curls?

Pull-ups can certainly help build bigger arms, especially for beginners. However, experienced lifters often benefit from adding isolation exercises like curls to maximise biceps development. Studies on resistance training consistently show that combining compound and isolation exercises generally produces greater muscle growth than relying on compound lifts alone.

Which Should You Choose?

Choose bicep curls if you want:

Maximum biceps isolation

Better muscle definition

Focused arm hypertrophy

Choose pull-ups if you want:

Bigger overall upper body

Functional pulling strength

Simultaneous back and arm development

For the best results, most fitness experts recommend including both exercises in your training program. If your only goal is to build bigger biceps, 10 well-executed bicep curls provide more direct stimulation than 10 pull-ups. However, pull-ups offer the added advantage of building your back, grip, shoulders, and core while still challenging the biceps. Rather than viewing them as competing exercises, combining curls for isolation and pull-ups for compound strength is the most effective strategy for building stronger, more muscular arms.