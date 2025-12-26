Doctor Shares 8 Common Symptoms Of Perimenopause And Menopause

As women approach midlife, they may experience a range of physical and emotional changes due to hormonal fluctuations. This phase begins with perimenopause, followed by menopause. This natural transition can turn life upside down, affecting daily routines and overall well-being. Understanding the symptoms associated with this period can help women better navigate this phase and seek medical attention when needed. To help shed light on the topic, Dr Vishakha has shared some common signs of perimenopause on Instagram. In the caption, she writes, "Part of my peri/menopause series-this is a list of the most common symptoms women experience and consult me for. The important thing to note here is that you do NOT have to suffer through these. There are lots of treatments available-both medical and via lifestyle changes. So don't fear this phase."

Common Symptoms Of Perimenopause And Menopause

1. Weight Gain

Weight gain is one of the most common symptoms of the menopausal transition. During perimenopause, women typically gain an average of 0.5 kg to 1.5 kg per year. This can result in an average total weight gain of up to 10 kg by the time menopause is reached.

2. Chronic Fatigue

Unlike typical tiredness, menopausal fatigue is often a persistent state of physical and mental exhaustion that rest alone may not relieve. Night sweats and hot flashes frequently wake women during the night, contributing to ongoing fatigue.

3. Night Sweats

Night sweats are severe episodes of excessive sweating during sleep that often drench clothing or bedding. An individual episode typically lasts 1 to 5 minutes, though it can persist for up to 10 minutes or occur multiple times per hour.

4. Brain Fog

Brain fog is a non-clinical term used to describe a collection of cognitive changes such as forgetfulness, difficulty concentrating, and mental fuzziness. It is often exacerbated by other symptoms, including insomnia and night sweats.

5. Allergies

During perimenopause and menopause, many women experience the sudden onset of new allergies or a worsening of existing ones. This phenomenon is primarily driven by fluctuating hormone levels, especially estrogen and progesterone.

6. Urinary Dysfunction

Urinary dysfunction is a hallmark of the menopausal transition. Unlike other symptoms, such as hot flashes, urinary issues tend to be progressive and may worsen over time without treatment.

7. Vaginal Dryness And Thinning

Menopause symptoms also include persistent dryness, burning, itching, or soreness in the vaginal area. This condition is typically progressive and unlikely to resolve on its own without treatment.

8. Sleep Disturbances

Sleep disturbances are among the most debilitating symptoms of the menopausal transition. These issues range from occasional restlessness to chronic insomnia and newly developed sleep disorders. Postmenopausal women are two to three times more likely to develop sleep apnea than premenopausal women.

Consult a healthcare professional if these symptoms worsen or significantly impact your quality of life.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.