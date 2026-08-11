Fibre is one of those things most people know they need, but often do not get enough of. Our daily meals can be full of carbs, protein and fats, while fibre quietly gets left behind. Adding more fibre to your diet can support digestion, help with bowel movements and keep you feeling full for longer.

Chia seeds are often talked about when it comes to easy ways to add fibre to your meals. But there is another simple option that deserves some attention: psyllium husk.

Psyllium husk is a type of soluble fibre that comes from the seeds of the Plantago ovata plant. When mixed with water, it absorbs liquid and forms a gel-like substance. This is what gives it many of its useful properties.

Dr Saurabh Sethi, MD, MPH, a gastroenterologist trained at AIIMS, Harvard and Stanford University, has shared a post on Instagram explaining why psyllium husk can be a useful addition to the diet.

Why Psyllium Husk Is Worth Knowing About

According to Dr Sethi, psyllium husk is a “concentrated gel-forming soluble fibre”. Once it reaches the gut, it absorbs water and forms a thick gel. Here is what that gel may do:

May help with blood sugar: The gel can slow down the absorption of glucose, which may help reduce sharp blood sugar spikes after meals.

The gel can slow down the absorption of glucose, which may help reduce sharp blood sugar spikes after meals. May support cholesterol levels: Dr Sethi says psyllium can bind to bile acids and help lower LDL, often called “bad” cholesterol.

Dr Sethi says psyllium can bind to bile acids and help lower LDL, often called “bad” cholesterol. May help with appetite: Since psyllium can slow stomach emptying, it may help you feel full for longer.

Since psyllium can slow stomach emptying, it may help you feel full for longer. Can help regulate bowel movements: Dr Sethi explains that it can work “in both directions”. It can soften stools when you are constipated and help firm things up when stools are loose.

But There's One Important Catch

How you take psyllium husk matters.

Dr Sethi points out that many people take it dry or with too little water. Since psyllium expands after absorbing liquid, this can lead to bloating and may even make constipation worse.

He suggests taking around one to two tablespoons mixed with water or yoghurt, along with proper hydration.

So, while psyllium husk is not a magic fix, it can be a simple way to add more fibre to your diet. Just make sure you take it with enough fluid.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.