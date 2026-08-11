Ankle injuries are among the most common musculoskeletal problems. A simple twist while walking, playing sports, or stepping on an uneven surface can stretch or tear the supporting structures of the ankle. Many people recover with rest and rehabilitation. However, when an ankle injury is ignored or does not heal properly, it can lead to problems that continue for months or even years.

The good news is that old ankle injuries can still be treated. Treatment depends on the underlying problem, such as ligament damage, tendon injury, cartilage damage, joint instability, or arthritis. Surgery is not always required, but it may be considered when symptoms continue despite proper non-surgical treatment.

Understanding Different Types Of Ankle Injuries

Ankle pain after an injury can happen due to several reasons. A proper diagnosis is important because different injuries require different treatments.

1. Ankle sprain: An ankle sprain occurs when the ligaments that support and stabilise the ankle joint are stretched or torn. It usually happens when the foot twists or rolls suddenly. Common symptoms include:

Pain around the ankle

Swelling

Bruising

Difficulty walking

A feeling of weakness or instability

Mild sprains may improve with rest and rehabilitation. However, moderate or severe sprains may require medical attention to prevent long-term problems.

2. Ankle fracture: A fracture is different from a sprain because it involves a break in one of the ankle bones. Symptoms can appear similar, but fractures often cause:

Severe pain, especially over the bone

Significant swelling and bruising

Difficulty or inability to put weight on the affected foot

Visible deformity in some cases

Missing a fracture can delay healing and affect ankle function.

3. Tendon injuries: Tendons connect muscles to bones and help control ankle movement. Tendon injuries can cause:

Pain during movement

Weakness

Difficulty pushing off while walking

Reduced ability to perform activities

Because symptoms overlap between sprains, fractures, and tendon injuries, persistent ankle problems should not be ignored.

Why Do People Ignore Ankle Sprains?

Many people consider ankle sprains minor injuries because they are common. If they can still walk, they often assume the injury is not serious. However, walking on a significantly injured ankle can worsen ligament damage and delay recovery. Some common reasons people ignore ankle injuries include:

Pain appears manageable in the beginning

Swelling reduces after a few days

They use painkillers or ankle supports and continue activities

They return to sports or exercise too quickly

However, an ankle that has not healed properly may remain weak and unstable. Over time, this can increase the risk of repeated sprains and chronic ankle problems.

Warning Signs That An Ankle Injury Needs Medical Attention

Not every ankle injury requires urgent medical care, but certain symptoms should not be ignored. Seek medical evaluation if there is:

Inability to walk normally or bear weight

Severe pain directly over the ankle bones

Significant swelling or bruising

Visible change in the shape of the ankle

Numbness, tingling, coldness, or bluish toes

A popping or cracking sound during injury

Persistent pain, swelling, or instability after several days or weeks

Pain above the ankle may indicate a high-ankle sprain, which involves different ligaments and may require specialised treatment.

Early assessment helps identify fractures, tendon injuries, cartilage damage, or severe ligament injuries before they become long-term problems.

How Can An Old Ankle Injury Cause Problems Years Later?

A poorly healed ankle sprain can lead to chronic ankle instability. This happens when the ligaments remain stretched or damaged and fail to provide proper support to the joint.

Another important factor is incomplete rehabilitation. After an injury, the muscles around the ankle can become weak, and the body's ability to sense ankle position and movement can reduce. This function is called proprioception.

When proprioception is affected, the ankle may:

Feel loose or unstable

Give way while walking or running

Twist repeatedly on uneven surfaces

Become painful after activity

Repeated ankle injuries can further damage the ligaments and cartilage inside the joint. Over time, this may contribute to early ankle arthritis.

Long-Term Effects Of An Untreated Ankle Injury

A neglected ankle injury can affect daily activities and overall mobility. Possible long-term problems include:

Repeated ankle sprains: When ligaments do not regain full strength, the ankle becomes more vulnerable to future injuries.

When ligaments do not regain full strength, the ankle becomes more vulnerable to future injuries. Chronic ankle instability: The ankle may feel weak, loose, or unreliable, especially during exercise or walking on uneven ground.

The ankle may feel weak, loose, or unreliable, especially during exercise or walking on uneven ground. Cartilage damage: Repeated stress on the joint can damage the cartilage, causing:

Pain Swelling Stiffness Catching or locking sensations

Post-traumatic arthritis: Previous injuries can increase stress on the ankle joint and may contribute to gradual wear and tear over time.

How Does An Unhealed Ankle Injury Affect Movement?

Ankle problems do not only cause pain. They can also affect balance, walking patterns, and physical performance. A person may experience:

Difficulty climbing stairs

Trouble standing for long periods

Reduced confidence while walking

Problems with running, jumping, or changing direction

Athletes may notice reduced speed, agility, and performance, especially during activities that involve sudden movements or turning.

An altered walking pattern can also put extra stress on the knees, hips, and other joints.

Treatment Options For Chronic Ankle Problems

Even if an ankle injury happened years ago, treatment can still improve stability and function. Treatment depends on the cause and severity of the problem.

Non-surgical treatments may include:

Physiotherapy: Exercises help improve ankle strength, flexibility, balance, and joint control.

Exercises help improve ankle strength, flexibility, balance, and joint control. Balance and proprioception training: Single-leg standing and other exercises help the body respond better to sudden ankle movements.

Single-leg standing and other exercises help the body respond better to sudden ankle movements. Ankle braces or supports: These may reduce repeated twisting and provide additional stability.

These may reduce repeated twisting and provide additional stability. Activity modification: Avoiding movements that repeatedly stress the ankle can help recovery.

Avoiding movements that repeatedly stress the ankle can help recovery. Footwear and orthotics: In some cases, proper footwear or supportive devices can reduce strain on the ankle.

Exercise-based rehabilitation is important because it reduces the risk of recurrent sprains and improves long-term stability.

When Is Surgery Considered For An Old Ankle Injury?

Surgery is not decided based only on how old the injury is. It is considered when there is ongoing instability, pain, or structural damage that does not improve with appropriate treatment. Surgery may be recommended when:

The ankle repeatedly gives way despite rehabilitation

Persistent pain affects daily activities

Imaging shows major ligament damage or other structural problems

A person cannot return to work, sports, or normal activities

Non-surgical treatments have not provided enough improvement

For chronic ankle instability, surgery may involve repairing or reconstructing damaged ligaments to restore stability. The exact procedure depends on the condition of the ankle joint, ligament quality, cartilage health, and the presence of arthritis.

Can Someone Recover Even After Waiting For Years?

Yes. Delayed treatment does not mean recovery is impossible. Many people improve after proper evaluation and a personalised treatment plan.

However, leaving instability untreated for many years may increase stress on the ankle joint and contribute to cartilage damage or arthritis.

The focus should be on identifying the actual cause of symptoms rather than only looking at how old the injury is.

When Should You See An Orthopaedic Specialist?

A specialist evaluation is recommended if you have:

Frequent ankle twisting

Persistent pain months or years after an injury

Swelling after activity

Difficulty walking on uneven surfaces

A feeling that the ankle is unstable

Reduced ability to exercise or play sports

An orthopaedic specialist may assess ankle stability, strength, movement, and may recommend imaging such as X-rays or MRI to understand the extent of the injury.

An ankle injury from years ago can still be treated. Early diagnosis and appropriate rehabilitation can restore stability, improve movement, and reduce the risk of long-term joint problems.

(By Dr Sunil Dachepalli, Clinical Director Senior Consultant Orthopaedic, Robotic Joint Replacement & Arthroscopic Surgeon, Yashoda Hospitals, Hyderabad)

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