Weight loss remains a common goal for many individuals, and over the years, social media has significantly influenced the conversation surrounding it. Various trends have emerged, promoting everything from extreme diets and detox cleanses to high-intensity workouts, often with fitness influencers promising quick results. While some of these methods may yield temporary weight loss, they typically lack sustainability and can even lead to negative health effects or burnout.

In contrast, walking is one of the most effective and sustainable strategies for weight loss. A fitness influencer named Vivek Siddha claims to have lost 45 kgs in 135 days (around 4.5 months) primarily through walking.

"No fancy diet. No expensive supplements. No shortcuts," he wrote in an Instagram video. Siddha, who works in Gurgaon, walks home to Delhi every day.

In several posts, he has mentioned that he started by simply walking 10,000 steps and gradually increased his daily step count to 20,000 and above.

Diet is equally important

Siddha, who began his journey at 128 kgs, has shared his complete weight loss journey on social media. In a post, he has mentioned that beyond walking he "focused on a clean, high protein diet" and "started with 2 meals a day and eventually moved toward an OMAD-style routine."

How effective is walking for weight loss

Walking is highly effective for weight loss, which is accessible, sustainable, and powerful for burning fat and preserving lean muscle. Adding just 30 minutes of brisk walking to your daily routine can burn roughly 150 extra calories per day. However, its true efficacy depends heavily on your speed, consistency, and your overall dietary choices.

Walking at a steady, moderate pace helps burn stored fat

Unlike intense, high-impact cardiovascular routines that can sometimes cause the body to break down muscle for fuel, walking preserves your calorie-burning muscle tissue.

Walking calms the nervous system, reduces stress, and makes your body more receptive to fat loss

Walking burns calories without drastically increasing your cravings

Is it safe to lose 45 kgs in just 135 days?

In short, no. Losing this much weight requires dropping roughly 2.33 kg per week, which is more than double the maximum medically recommended rate. It is typically advised that a safe, sustainable rate of weight loss is 0.5 to 1 kg per week.

To lose 45 kg in 135 days, you would need to sustain a daily energy deficit of approximately 2,567 calories. For the vast majority of people, their entire metabolism does not burn that many calories in a day. Achieving this would require near-total starvation combined with hours of extreme daily exercise.

Rapid weight loss can lead to several health issues, including gallstones, muscle loss, metabolic crash, hair loss and electrolyte imbalances.

What a safe timeline looks like

To lose 45 kg safely and permanently, you should realistically budget 11 to 22 months. While a slower timeline requires patience, it allows you to lose pure fat instead of muscle, avoids loose skin, and lets you build eating habits that you can actually maintain for life.

If you have an existing health condition, it is essential to consult an expert before starting any routine.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.