Most people think they need long workout sessions to stay healthy. But what if a simple movement done throughout the day could offer surprising benefits? With modern lifestyles becoming increasingly sedentary, health experts are paying more attention to the dangers of sitting for long hours. Small bursts of movement, even lasting a few seconds, may help support better blood sugar control, muscle health and overall fitness.

Nutritionist Deepsikha Jain highlights one such habit in an Instagram post. According to her, doing just 10 squats every hour may offer more benefits than many people realise.

How Squats May Help Blood Sugar Levels

One of the biggest benefits Jain talks about is blood sugar control. She explains that when muscles are activated through movements like squats, they act like a sponge and absorb glucose from the bloodstream.

"Doing just 10 squats every one hour has actually shown to reduce your sugar spike and balance your blood sugar," she says.

A Boost For Metabolism

The nutritionist also notes that regular squats may support metabolism. Muscles require energy to work, and engaging them frequently throughout the day increases energy demand.

According to her, activating large muscle groups, such as those in the thighs and legs, helps the body use more energy, which can contribute to better metabolic health over time.

Why Leg Strength Matters

Another point the health expert highlights is the connection between muscle strength and healthy ageing. Strong leg muscles are often considered an important marker of mobility, independence and overall health as people grow older.

"Doing 10 squats every one hour improves your longevity as well because it can strengthen your thigh muscles," Jain explains.

A Simple Habit With Big Potential

The best part about this tip is that it requires no gym equipment and takes less than a minute to complete. Whether you work from home or spend most of your day in an office, adding a quick set of squats between tasks may be an easy way to stay active.

As Jain sums it up in her caption: "More squats = Better Muscle Strength = Great Metabolic Health = Improved Longevity."