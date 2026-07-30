Menopause is a natural stage in a woman's life and usually happens between the ages of 45 and 55. However, some women experience menopause much earlier, before the age of 40. This is known as premature menopause. While early menopause is already linked to problems such as weaker bones and fertility issues, new research suggests it may also impact your heart health. A recent study, published online in Menopause, found that women who go through menopause before 40 have a significantly higher risk of developing high blood pressure later in life.

Since high blood pressure usually doesn't have any obvious symptoms, many women may not realise they have a higher risk. The findings highlight the importance of regular health check-ups and taking steps to protect heart health from an early stage, especially for women who experience menopause earlier than expected.

What Did The Study Find?

The study analysed health data from more than 1,00,000 women to understand whether the age at which menopause occurs affects the future risk of hypertension, or high blood pressure. Researchers found a clear pattern: the earlier menopause occurred, the greater the likelihood of developing hypertension.

During the follow-up period, 17.2% of women developed high blood pressure. Among women who reached menopause at the usual age, 16.6% developed hypertension. This number increased to 18.8% in women with early menopause (between ages 40 and 44) and rose further to 22.6% in women who experienced menopause before age 40.

Dr. Stephanie Faubion, Medical Director, The Menopause Society, said, "The results of this study highlight the potential adverse long-term health outcomes associated with premature menopause, and in particular, the need to regularly screen for cardiovascular risk factors such as hypertension. Use of hormone therapy is also routinely recommended in women with premature menopause at least until the natural age of menopause unless contraindications exist."

Why Does Early Menopause Affect Blood Pressure?

One of the main reasons is the sharp drop in oestrogen levels. Oestrogen helps keep blood vessels flexible and supports healthy blood flow. It also has protective effects on the heart and blood vessels.

When menopause happens early, women lose this protection sooner than expected. Over time, blood vessels may become stiffer, making it harder for blood to flow smoothly. This can increase blood pressure and raise the risk of heart disease. Hormonal changes may also affect the body's ability to regulate salt, blood vessel function, and inflammation, all of which play a role in controlling blood pressure.

Why Is High Blood Pressure A Concern

High blood pressure is often called the "silent killer" because it usually develops without noticeable symptoms. If left untreated, it can damage blood vessels and vital organs over many years. Uncontrolled hypertension increases the risk of:

Heart attack

Stroke

Heart failure

Kidney disease

Vision problems

Since women with premature menopause already face a higher cardiovascular risk, spotting and treating high blood pressure early becomes even more important.

Who Is At Greater Risk Of Premature Menopause?

Premature menopause can happen naturally, but several factors can increase the chances of experiencing it before age 40. These include:

Certain genetic conditions

Autoimmune diseases

Cancer treatments such as chemotherapy or radiation

Surgical removal of the ovaries

Smoking

In some women, the exact cause remains unknown

How Women Can Protect Their Heart Health

Although menopause cannot always be prevented, women can reduce their risk of high blood pressure and heart disease by following healthy lifestyle habits. Some important steps include:

Check blood pressure regularly, especially after menopause

Eat a balanced diet rich in fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and lean protein

Reduce salt intake and limit processed foods

Exercise for at least 150 minutes each week

Maintain a healthy body weight

Avoid smoking and limit alcohol intake

Get enough sleep and manage stress through relaxation techniques

Keep diabetes and cholesterol under control with regular medical care

Women who experience menopause before 40 should discuss their long-term cardiovascular health with their doctor instead of waiting for symptoms to appear.

Should Women Consider More Frequent Health Screenings?

The researchers suggest that women with premature menopause may benefit from earlier and more frequent monitoring for high blood pressure. Regular blood pressure checks are simple, affordable, and can help detect problems before complications develop. Doctors may also recommend checking cholesterol, blood sugar, and other heart disease risk factors based on a woman's overall health and family history. Early identification allows you to make lifestyle changes or treatment before there's permanent damage.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.