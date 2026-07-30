High cholesterol is often linked with oily and unhealthy food, but the problem may not be only about what you eat. Nutritionist Lovneet Batra says your gut may also play an important part in how your body handles cholesterol. She explains that bile flow, inflammation and gut microbes can affect the way cholesterol is processed and removed from the body.

To help people understand this connection, Batra has shared a simple three-step method that focuses on improving gut health. The first step is supporting healthy bile flow, which helps the body to clear cholesterol. The second is keeping the gut calm to reduce inflammation. The third is supporting healthy gut microbes.

According to Lovneet Batra, the first step in her cholesterol gut plan is better bile flow. Bile helps the body process fats and remove cholesterol, so she believes healthy bile flow can support cholesterol management. To support this, Batra suggests starting your morning with jeera water and lemon. She also recommends drinking bitter gourd juice two to three times every week.

The second step is to reduce gut inflammation. She says that an unhealthy or irritated gut may affect how the body handles cholesterol and triglycerides. To fix this, she suggests avoiding raw salads at night and adding one teaspoon of ghee with meals. She also recommends using simple kitchen ingredients such as turmeric, ginger and cumin regularly in food.

The third step in Lovneet Batra's plan is to balance gut microbes, which she says can help with fat digestion and lower inflammation. For this, she suggests consuming cooked moong, as it's a source of prebiotics, while fermented rice provides postbiotics. She also recommends having one bowl of curd along with prebiotic foods, instead of eating curd alone. Another easy habit is taking a 10-minute walk after meals, which can help keep you active and support digestion.

Batra's main idea is that taking care of your gut through regular food and simple daily habits, rather than following very strict diets.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.