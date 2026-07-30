Millions of Indians live close to railway tracks where passing trains are a part of daily life. While the constant noise may seem routine, as per the expert's long-term exposure could affect sleep, stress levels, and overall health, even though more India-specific research is still needed. Recent Indian studies have found that noise levels around railway corridors frequently exceed the residential limits set by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). Researchers have also reported that residents living near railway tracks commonly complain of disturbed sleep, annoyance, and reduced quality of life. However, experts point out that while these studies confirm high noise exposure, long-term evidence directly linking railway noise to chronic diseases in India is still limited.

Can Railway Noise Affect Your Health?

According to experts, prolonged exposure to railway noise may contribute to:

Sleep disturbances and poor sleep quality

Increased stress and anxiety

Difficulty concentrating

Reduced overall quality of life

Potential long-term cardiovascular effects, though more Indian studies are needed. They add that repeated nighttime train movement may be particularly concerning because disrupted sleep itself is linked to several health problems.

It's Not Just Noise, But Vibrations Too

A 2024 study by researchers at Delhi Technological University (DTU) found that people living close to railway tracks frequently experience noise and vibration levels above prescribed standards, with many residents reporting disrupted sleep and related discomfort. The team monitored noise levels at 10 locations near Delhi railway stations and observed that they exceeded the limits set by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). Surveys conducted as part of the study indicated that sleep disturbance was among the most common complaints. However, lead researcher Rajeev Kumar Mishra said the study was designed to assess exposure to railway noise rather than determine its direct health effects. He noted that India currently lacks sufficient long-term epidemiological research to conclusively link railway-noise exposure with measurable clinical health outcomes. People living close to railway lines are exposed not only to loud train sounds but also to ground vibrations.

Experts explain that while station areas experience more noise due to echoes, homes located immediately beside railway tracks may experience both vibration and noise over many years. Together, these exposures may have a greater impact on well-being than noise alone.

Why More Research Is Needed

Researchers say India currently lacks long-term studies that follow people living near railway tracks to understand whether continuous exposure increases the risk of conditions such as hypertension, heart disease, or mental health problems. Experts believe India also needs better railway-noise monitoring systems that assess:

Repeated train pass-bys

Night-time noise exposure

Long-term cumulative exposure

Ground-borne vibration

Real-life community exposure rather than short-term measurements

Can Railway Noise Be Reduced?

Indian Railways has already introduced several engineering measures to reduce train noise, including:

Long-welded railway tracks

Rail grinding

Improved braking materials

Better maintenance of rail infrastructure

Experts say future policies should also include community-level noise assessments, better urban planning, and stronger health-focused research to protect people living near railway corridors. Living near railway tracks does not automatically mean you will develop health problems. However, growing research suggests that long-term exposure to excessive railway noise and vibration may affect sleep, stress, and overall well-being. While India still needs stronger long-term evidence, experts believe the current findings are sufficient to encourage better monitoring, preventive measures, and further research into this overlooked environmental health issue.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.