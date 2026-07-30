Triglycerides and cholesterol are both types of lipids (fats) that circulate in your blood, but both serve entirely separate purposes. Triglycerides store unused calories and provide your body with energy, while cholesterol builds cells and produces essential hormones. According to the American Heart Association (AHA), triglycerides are the most common type of fat in the body. When you eat, your body converts excess calories it does not need to use right away into triglycerides. On the other hand, cholesterol is not a fat used for fuel, but rather a waxy, sterol substance produced naturally by your liver. Both triglycerides and cholesterol, in excess, increase the risk of cardiovascular disease.

Normal cholesterol but high triglycerides: What does it mean?

"There are many assumptions that normal cholesterol levels imply that the heart is safeguarded from any danger. But it should be noted that having normal total or LDL cholesterol levels does not guarantee the absence of cardiovascular danger. A lipid profile assesses various lipid levels, including total cholesterol, LDL cholesterol, HDL cholesterol, and triglycerides. Each indicator provides different information about the health of the heart," says Dr. Sameer Gupta, FSCAI, FACC, FACP, Senior Interventional Cardiologist, Group Cath Lab Director at Metro Hospitals.

Both values are measured together during a standard blood test called a lipid panel. "Elevated triglyceride levels can increase the risk of cardiac illnesses even with normal levels of LDL cholesterol. Triglycerides are found in remnant lipoproteins, which travel to the walls of the blood vessels, causing blockage in the arteries, which means a person might suffer from either an ischemia or stroke. For example, patients with an LDL cholesterol level of 90 mg/dl along with triglyceride levels of 300 mg/dl may jeopardise their health significantly," Dr. Gupta adds.

What can cause high triglycerides but normal cholesterol levels?

The expert further explains that elevated levels of triglycerides are often indicative of insulin resistance.

Some common contributing factors include the overconsumption of refined carbohydrates, unhealthy foods and drinks, alcohol usage, fat deposition in the abdomen region, a sedentary lifestyle, and diseases like type 2 diabetes, hypothyroidism, and kidney dysfunction. "For better risk assessment, physicians might also recommend that non-HDL cholesterol and Apolipoprotein B are tested, which will calculate not only LDL levels," he adds.

While they do different jobs, having elevated levels of both creates a dangerous compounding effect. High triglycerides combined with high LDL cholesterol significantly accelerates the hardening and narrowing of your arteries, greatly increasing your long-term risk for heart attacks and strokes.

Dangers of very high triglyceride levels

"Very high levels of triglycerides (more than 500 mg/dL) can contribute to the development of the serious and potentially fatal condition called acute pancreatitis. The good news is that triglyceride levels improve with the changes in one's lifestyle."

"Reducing the intake of sugar and alcohol, losing 5-7% of body weight, and doing 150 minutes of moderate exercise a week can decrease triglyceride levels by 30-50% in a short period of time, which will contribute to better performance of the human heart as well as overall health improvement," recommends Dr. Gupta.

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