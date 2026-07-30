The monsoon season is closely linked with fasting traditions in India, especially during the holy month of Sawan (Shravan). Many people observe fasts on Shravan Mondays, Ekadashi, Teej, and other religious occasions. While these fasts are deeply rooted in faith, experts say they may also have health benefits when practised the right way. According to Ayurveda, the rainy season naturally weakens digestion, making the body more sensitive to heavy foods, infections, and digestive discomfort. This is why fasting often focuses on eating lighter, simpler meals rather than completely avoiding food.

Modern nutrition also supports the idea of giving the digestive system a break during monsoon. Warm and humid weather encourages the growth of bacteria and other germs, increasing the risk of food-borne illnesses. A well-planned fast, combined with mindful eating, can support digestion without causing nutritional deficiencies. Experts emphasise that fasting is not about starving yourself but about choosing wholesome foods that nourish the body while respecting seasonal changes.

How Traditional Monsoon Fasts Support Health

Dr Kruti S. Dhirwani, Consulting Physician and Clinical Nutritionist, explains that fasting during monsoon is not just a religious practice but also matches the body's changing needs during this season. She said that a simple overnight fast of around 12 to 14 hours or having one light-meal day once a week can give the digestive system enough time to rest. During this period, the body may be able to focus more on maintaining immunity instead of continuously digesting heavy meals. "Intermittent or partial fasting during monsoon, a 12-14 hour overnight fast, or a single light-meal day once a week, gives the gut a genuine break," said Dr Dhirwani.

This can be especially helpful during monsoon when diseases such as typhoid, hepatitis A and E, and gastroenteritis become more common due to contaminated food and water. However, fasting should always be balanced with proper nutrition.

Why Ayurveda Recommends Lighter Eating During Monsoon

According to Dr Tanu Singh, co-founder of Lifeyoga, yoga health coach, and Ayurvedic nutritionist, the digestive fire, known as Agni in Ayurveda, naturally becomes weaker during the rainy season.

Instead of following strict fasting routines, Ayurveda recommends eating lighter meals that are warm and easy to digest. This approach helps reduce the burden on the digestive system while allowing the body to function more efficiently. A weaker digestive system during monsoon can increase the chances of:

Poor digestion and bloating

Stomach infections and food poisoning

Water retention

Inflammation

Feeling sluggish after meals

Choosing foods that are easier to digest may help reduce these problems and improve overall well-being

Why Your Fasting Plate Matters

Many traditional fasting meals depend heavily on sabudana, fried potatoes, sweets, and sugary drinks. While these foods provide quick energy because they are rich in carbohydrates, they contain relatively little fibre, protein, vitamins, and minerals. As a result, people may feel hungry again soon after eating or experience fluctuations in their blood sugar levels.

Dr Dhirwani recommends making fasting meals more nutritious by including ingredients such as:

Barnyard millet (Samak or Moraiya)

Little millet

Amaranth (Rajgira)

Buckwheat (Kuttu)

These grains contain more fibre, protein, and essential nutrients than sabudana. They also provide steady energy and help keep you fuller for longer. They can easily be used in khichdi, porridge, rotis, or mixed with sabudana instead of replacing it completely. She also advises choosing unpolished millets whenever possible and soaking them before cooking to improve digestion.

Foods To Eat During Monsoon Fasting

Both experts recommend focusing on warm, freshly prepared foods that are gentle on the stomach. Some healthy options include:

Light millet khichdi

Warm porridge

Homemade soups

Steamed or lightly sauteed vegetables allowed during fasting

Whole fruits like banana, papaya, and pomegranate

A small handful of almonds or walnuts

Warm water

Herbal drinks made with ginger or tulsi

According to Ayurveda, spices like cumin, coriander, fennel, and ginger can help support digestion during this season. Drinking warm cumin-coriander-fennel tea once or twice a day may also help reduce bloating and improve digestion. Fresh and dry ginger are considered particularly useful during the monsoon because they help stimulate digestive fire.

Foods To Avoid During Monsoon

Experts also suggest avoiding foods that may be difficult to digest or increase the risk of stomach problems. These include:

Deep-fried fasting foods like sabudana vada and pakoras

Potato chips

Sugary drinks

Cold beverages

Raw vegetables

Sprouts

Heavy meals

Fermented foods

Fruit juices should also be limited because they contain less fibre than whole fruits and can raise blood sugar more quickly. Instead of breaking a fast with fried snacks, choose a warm bowl of khichdi, porridge, or soup to help your digestive system adjust comfortably.

How Seasonal Eating Supports Overall Health

Changing your diet according to the season is one of Ayurveda's core principles. During monsoon, choosing foods that are lighter and easier to digest may help:

Strengthen digestion

Reduce bloating and heaviness

Improve nutrient absorption

Support immunity

Lower inflammation

Maintain better energy levels

Dr Tanu Singh also notes that many women naturally tend to have a higher Vata dosha, making digestive support during monsoon particularly important. She further recommends a simple 7-minute lymphatic tapping routine as part of an overall wellness practice to support circulation and help the body adapt to humid weather.

Is Fasting A Detox?

One of the biggest misconceptions is that fasting removes toxins from the body. Dr Dhirwani explains that this is not scientifically accurate. The liver and kidneys already perform the body's natural detoxification process every day. The real health benefits of fasting come from:

Eating mindfully

Practising portion control

Choosing nutrient-rich foods

Avoiding excess fried, processed, and sugary foods

In other words, fasting works best when it improves your eating habits rather than becoming an excuse to indulge in unhealthy fasting snacks.

Who Should Be Careful While Fasting?

Although fasting can be beneficial for many healthy adults, it may not be suitable for everyone. People with diabetes, pregnant or breastfeeding women, older adults with medical conditions, individuals recovering from illness, and those taking certain medications should consult their doctor before making major dietary changes or following prolonged fasts.

Fasting during Sawan and the monsoon season can be both spiritually meaningful and beneficial for health when done correctly. Instead of focusing only on eating less, experts recommend choosing lighter, nutritious foods that support digestion and immunity.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.