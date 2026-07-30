Malaria continues to be a major public health concern in Jharkhand, with 16,728 cases reported across the state between January and June this year, a state Health Department statement said on Thursday.

According to the statement, nearly 76 per cent of these cases were recorded in East Singhbhum and West Singhbhum districts, making them the worst-affected regions of the state.

At the same time, 77 dengue cases were reported in June alone, with Ranchi accounting for the highest number at 27.

The figures were shared on Thursday during a state-level Task Force meeting on the prevention and control of vector-borne diseases, held at Nepal House in Ranchi and chaired by the Additional Chief Secretary, Health, Medical Education and Family Welfare.

Officials informed in the meeting that East Singhbhum reported 6,527 malaria cases and West Singhbhum 6,172 cases by June 2026. Together, the two districts accounted for nearly three-fourths of the state's total malaria burden.

In view of the high incidence, authorities directed officials to intensify surveillance, ensure timely diagnosis and complete treatment, maintain adequate drug supplies, strengthen mosquito-control measures, and accelerate public awareness campaigns.

The Additional Chief Secretary stressed that combating vector-borne diseases such as malaria, lymphatic filariasis, dengue, chikungunya, kala-azar and Japanese encephalitis cannot be the sole responsibility of the Health Department.

He said coordinated efforts by departments including Rural Development, Panchayati Raj, Urban Development, Education, Labour, and Drinking Water and Sanitation are essential for the effective control of the disease.

He also called for turning disease prevention into a mass movement and directed authorities to clearly define responsibilities from the district level down to panchayats.

The meeting also reviewed the progress of the Lymphatic Filariasis Elimination Programme.

Officials were instructed to ensure that during the Mass Drug Administration (MDA) campaign, eligible beneficiaries not only receive medicines but also consume them in the presence of trained health workers.

Emphasis was also laid on improving treatment for filariasis patients, increasing the availability of hydrocele surgeries, ensuring adequate supplies of MMDP kits, and strengthening regular follow-up mechanisms.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)