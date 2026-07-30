The way you start your morning can have a big impact on how you feel throughout the day. From energy levels and digestion to mood and metabolism, small habits after waking up can help your body transition into an active state.

While there is no single routine that works for everyone, adding simple wellness practices like staying hydrated, getting sunlight and eating a balanced breakfast can support better health over time.

In an Instagram post, Nutritionist Deepsikha Jain shares an Instagram post talking about four morning habits she would recommend if she was your nutritionist. She explains how these simple changes can support hydration, gut health, energy and blood sugar balance.

Here is a breakdown of her suggestions:

1. Start Your Day With A Big Glass Of Water

The first thing Jain recommends is drinking a big glass of water after waking up. She explains that during sleep, the body goes through a period without water intake, which can affect hydration levels. Drinking water in the morning can help replenish fluids and support the gut lining.

2. Try Black Coffee With A Spoon Of Fat

The nutritionist suggests having a cup of black coffee with a spoon of healthy fat. According to her, this combination may help support gut health, reduce inflammation and improve constipation issues.

3. Get 10 Minutes Of Morning Sunlight

Another habit the expert highlights is spending around 10 minutes in the morning sunlight. Jain explains that morning sun exposure can support the body's cortisol rhythm, helping you feel more awake and alert.

4. Choose A High-Protein, Savoury Breakfast

Instead of starting the day with a sugary breakfast, the nutritionist recommends choosing a savoury meal rich in protein and healthy fats. She explains that a balanced breakfast can help support blood sugar levels and improve metabolic health.

Small morning habits may seem simple, but they can create a better foundation for your daily health routine.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.