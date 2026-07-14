Dental amalgam, commonly known as the "silver filling," has been used to treat cavities for more than a century because of its strength, durability and affordability. However, global health authorities are now encouraging a gradual shift away from mercury-containing dental fillings. The World Health Organisation (WHO) and countries participating in the Minamata Convention on Mercury have recommended reducing the use of dental amalgam wherever suitable mercury-free alternatives are available. While the announcement has raised questions among patients, dentists stress that people with existing amalgam fillings should not panic. The recommendation is primarily aimed at reducing environmental mercury pollution rather than suggesting that current fillings are unsafe.

Why Is WHO Recommending A Phase-Down?

Dental amalgam is made from a mixture of metals, including elemental mercury, silver, tin and copper. Mercury acts as a binding agent, making the filling durable enough to withstand years of chewing forces.

According to Dr. Tanu Gupta, Senior Consultant, Dental, Shardacare Healthcity, the shift is largely driven by environmental concerns. "Dental amalgam has been a good material for dentistry for many decades because it is durable and cost-effective. The present recommendation to phase down mercury-containing fillings gradually is driven primarily by environmental concerns and the availability of safe and effective mercury-free alternatives," says Dr. Gupta.

Mercury released into the environment can contaminate air, soil and water, prompting global efforts to reduce its use across various industries, including healthcare.

Also read: Toxic Air Poses Heightened Risks To Pregnant Women And Their Babies, Warn Delhi Doctors

What Are The Alternatives?

Modern dentistry now offers several mercury-free restorative materials that are both effective and aesthetically appealing.

Composite Resin Fillings

Composite fillings closely match the natural colour of teeth, making them a preferred option for visible areas. They also require less removal of healthy tooth structure during treatment compared to traditional amalgam fillings.

Glass Ionomer Cement

Glass ionomer fillings are commonly used in children and in areas that are not subjected to heavy chewing pressure. They also release fluoride, which may help reduce the risk of future tooth decay.

Which Filling Is Best?

There is no single filling material that is ideal for everyone. Dr. Gupta explains that the choice depends on several factors, including:

Size of the cavity Location of the tooth Age of the patient Oral hygiene habits Bite forces Overall dental health

Your dentist will recommend the most appropriate option based on your individual clinical needs.

Should You Remove Existing Mercury Fillings?

Experts say no not unless there is a genuine dental reason. "Patients who have well-functioning amalgam fillings should not panic or rush to have them removed. Any decision to replace a filling should be based on clinical need and should follow a full dental examination," says Dr. Gupta. Dentists generally recommend replacing amalgam fillings only if they are:

Cracked or fractured Leaking Associated with recurrent decay Worn to the point where they no longer function properly

Removing intact fillings unnecessarily may temporarily increase mercury exposure and can also require the removal of additional healthy tooth structure.

Focus On Preventing Cavities Instead

Rather than worrying about filling materials, experts encourage people to prioritise preventing tooth decay in the first place. Dr. Gupta emphasises that good oral hygiene remains the best defence. "More importantly, good oral hygiene, regular dental check-ups and reducing sugar intake still remain the best way to prevent the need for fillings altogether," Dr Gupta adds.

Also read: The Hidden Link Between Cavities And Overall Health: Expert Decodes

Tips To Protect Your Teeth Naturally

Dentists recommend the following habits to lower the risk of cavities:

Brush twice daily using fluoride toothpaste.

Floss or use interdental brushes every day.

Limit sugary foods and sweetened beverages.

Visit your dentist regularly for preventive check-ups.

Seek treatment early if you develop tooth sensitivity or pain.

The WHO's recommendation to gradually phase down mercury-containing dental fillings reflects a global effort to reduce environmental mercury pollution while encouraging the use of modern restorative materials. However, experts stress that existing amalgam fillings that are intact and functioning well are generally safe and do not need to be removed simply because they contain mercury.

If you have concerns about your fillings, consult a qualified dentist rather than relying on misinformation online. The best long-term strategy for maintaining oral health remains simple: practise good oral hygiene, reduce sugar intake and attend regular dental check-ups.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.