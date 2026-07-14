A regular intake of vitamins is essential for the internal health of the human body, but few people understand how different organs depend on specific nutrient intake. The body's organs need different types of vitamins to be able to function optimally. A vitamin map of the body can help you figure out how each of your organs requires vitamins to support long-term health and reduce nutrient deficiencies. Research published in the Nutrients journal suggests that vitamins are essential for the cellular health of your organs. When there is a lack of such nutrients, then your risk of disease can increase, leading to poorer health outcomes. It is important to note that vitamin deficiencies don't show clear symptoms but silently affect the organ performance over time.

Why Vitamins Matter For Organ Health

The body requires a constant supply of various groups of vitamins to support the functions of the organs. Research published in Nutrition Research suggests that vitamins are a group of organic compounds essential to physiological functions in the body. Each of them serves a unique purpose, and their dose in your body influences your overall nutrition. These vitamins support organ function through producing energy, repairing cells, building immune defence, and aiding in cellular regeneration.

What Happens During Vitamin Deficiency?

When you are deficient in these vitamins, your body can suffer from side effects such as the following:

Fatigue

Poor immunity

Brain fog

Organ dysfunction over time

Brain - Needs Vitamin B12, Vitamin D And Omega-3

Research published in The Journal of Prevention of Alzheimer's Disease highlights that the brain needs vitamin B12, vitamin D, and plenty of omega-3 fatty acids (3, 6, and 9) to function optimally. These nutrients function cohesively to support the nerve signalling inside the brain. These nutrients also support memory and concentration as the brain is able to get the nutrients it needs to function efficiently. Another lesser-known benefit of these specific nutrients is mood regulation, which can become negatively affected due to external factors.

You can get your daily source of vitamin B12, vitamin D, and omega-3 from these food sources:

Eggs

Dairy products

Fatty fish

Fortified foods

Note: Each individual has a different foundation baseline that influences how much of these nutrients their body can extract from the food sources. Consult a nutritionist or a dietician for the right approach that can work for you.

Eyes - Need Vitamin A, Vitamin C And Vitamin E

Research published in the Clinical Ophthalmology journal points to consuming enough vitamin A, vitamin C, and vitamin E for your eye health. These vitamins play a role in keeping your vision functioning optimally. Your eye health may deteriorate over time due to oxidative stress, and to support it, your dietary sources matter.

Role in Vision Health

Vitamin A is crucial for your eye health, as it creates rhodopsin, which is a light-sensitive pigment in the retina that allows people to see in low-light conditions. Furthermore, it protects from damage that can happen due to oxidative stress, which damages the outermost layer of the retina over time. If you happen to be deficient in these essential eye-health-determining vitamins, then you can suffer from the following:

Night blindness (nyctalopia)

Dry eyes

Conjunctival dryness (xerosis)

Corneal damage

Progressive vision loss in severe cases

Best Foods Sources Of Eye-Healthy Vitamins

Natural food sources of vitamins A, C, and E can be present in the following:

Carrots

Sweet potatoes

Spinach

Citrus fruits

Note: These vitamins need to be first checked in your body by performing a medical blood work panel. Only after a medical test that shows the exact vitamin levels can you consult a doctor for the right approach to increase the level of the vitamins needed by your body.

Heart - Needs Vitamin D, B Vitamins And Magnesium

Research published in the International Journal of Molecular Sciences highlights that the heart needs an adequate dose of vitamins D and B and magnesium for it to be healthy. The different heart markers need a constant supply of vitamins that can lower any potential inflammation, which may affect the heart arteries.

How They Support Heart Health

Vitamin D is responsible for the absorption of other nutrients in the body, and most of the Indian population is deficient in it. The overall deficiency of this vitamin affects heart health as well as other organs. B-group vitamins and magnesium also serve a similar purpose as their level in the body strengthen different types of hearts. Mainly, these vitamins support:

Blood vessels function as the heart needs to pump blood throughout the body.

Energy metabolism that influences the entire level of energy throughout the day.

Blood pressure regulation, as your blood pressure levels need to be balanced for optimal health.

Heart-Healthy Foods To Include In Your Diet

A natural dose of vitamins D and B and magnesium can be extracted from these food sources:

Nuts

Seeds

Fish

Whole grains

Lungs - Need Vitamins C, D, And E

Research published in the Food Science and Nutrition journal suggests that vitamins C, D, and E are needed for overall lung health. Vitamin C supports immune cell functioning, vitamin D supports the absorption of all nutrients in the body, and E provides protection from oxidative stress. Another benefit of vitamin C is its ability to lower white blood cell (WBC) counts and function as an anti-inflammatory.

Best Dietary Sources Of Vitamins C, D And E.

Bell peppers

Citrus fruits

Mushrooms

Almonds

Liver - Needs Vitamins B Complex, E And Choline

Research published in Frontiers in Nutrition Journal shows your liver needs vitamin B complex, E, and choline to function properly. Liver function depends on these nutrients, as they aid in making the pathways of the liver function properly. A supply of these nutrients is responsible for fat metabolism and overall energy production.

Best Liver-Healthy Foods

Eggs

Legumes

Whole grains

Nuts

Kidneys - Need Vitamin B6, Vitamin D And Antioxidants

The Nutrients Journal pinpoints that kidneys need an intake of vitamins B6 and D and plenty of antioxidants. These nutrients help support overall kidney function by making sure that there is a mineral balance and that enough red blood cells are being produced in the body. Along with this, it can aid in making the kidneys better at filtering and removing waste much more effectively. Vitamin D is crucial to almost every organ in the body, but for the kidneys, it functions as calcitriol.

Kidney-Friendly Food Sources

Bananas

Fish

Leafy greens

Berries

Gut - Needs Vitamins D, B12, And folate

Research published in the Endocrine and Metabolic Science Journal highlights that the gut needs vitamin D, B12, and folate to function properly. The gut microbiota benefits from these vitamins, and they make it better at performing its functions in a better manner.

Gut-Friendly Foods To Eat

Yoghurt

Fermented foods

Green vegetables

Lentils

Skin - Needs Vitamins A, C And E

Research published in the Pharmacological Reports suggests that vitamins A, C, and E are needed for optimal skin health. These vitamins aid in collagen production and protect the body against free radical damage.

Best Sources Of Skin-Healthy Foods

Tomatoes

Citrus fruits

Nuts

Carrots

Bones - Need Vitamin D, Vitamin K And Calcium

Research published in the Nutrients journal points to the presence of vitamin D, K, and calcium in the body for bone health. These vitamins are needed for better calcium absorption and mineralisation in the bones.

Foods To Include For Bone Health

Dairy products

Leafy greens

Fortified foods

Your entire body needs a constant supply of specific vitamins for each organ of the body. Their dose and how you get them vary depending on your body's absorption capabilities.

Also Read: Can Too Many Supplements Damage Your Liver? Doctors Explain The Risks Of Vitamin Overload

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.