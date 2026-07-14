he monsoons bring some relief from the summer heat but it also increases the risk of viral infections. Cough, cold, fever, sore throat, and body aches become common complaints during this time. While many people assume these symptoms are caused by the seasonal flu, it could also be Covid-19 in some cases. Cases of Covid-19 have been reported in several states. Covid-19 is still present and can spread alongside other respiratory illnesses. Since both infections affect the respiratory system, it can be difficult to understand which one you have based only on the first few symptoms.

Understanding the differences between Covid-19 and the flu can be extremely beneficial. Even though the symptoms may overlap, there are some signs that can signal towards one illness. Early testing, proper rest, hydration, and medical advice are important for recovery and preventing the spread of infection. Understanding these differences is especially useful during the rainy season when viruses spread more easily.

Viral Infections During Monsoon

The rainy season creates conditions that allow viruses to spread more easily. Increased humidity, sudden changes in temperature, and spending more time indoors with limited ventilation increase the risk of infection. Schools, offices, and public transport also become crowded, making it easier for viruses like influenza and Covid-19 to pass from one person to another.

Covid-19 vs Flu: Key Differences

Although both illnesses have several symptoms that are similar, there are a few differences that can help identify them.

Fever

Both Covid-19 and the flu can cause fever. In flu, fever usually starts suddenly and is often high. Covid-19 may also cause fever, but it can be mild or even absent in some people.

Cough

A dry cough is common in both infections. However, Covid-19 may cause a cough that lasts longer, while flu-related cough often improves as the infection settles.

Loss of Taste or Smell

A sudden loss of taste or smell is strongly linked with Covid-19, and it is less common with newer variants than earlier ones. This symptom is uncommon in seasonal flu.

Body Aches and Fatigue

Severe body aches and tiredness are common in both conditions. Flu symptoms usually appear suddenly, while Covid-19 symptoms may develop more gradually in one to three days.

Breathing Problems

Shortness of breath is more likely to occur with Covid-19, especially in older adults or people with underlying health conditions. Flu can also affect breathing, but severe breathing difficulty is less common in otherwise healthy people.

How Long Do Symptoms Last?

Seasonal flu usually improves within five to seven days, although tiredness may continue for a little longer. Covid-19 symptoms can last for several days to two weeks or more, depending on the person's age, immunity, vaccination status, and overall health. Some people recovering from Covid-19 may continue to experience fatigue or cough even after testing negative.

When Should You Get Tested?

If you have fever, cough, sore throat, or body aches during the monsoon, consider taking a Covid-19 test if:

Symptoms are severe or getting worse

You have been in close contact with someone who tested positive for Covid-19

You are elderly, pregnant, or have chronic illnesses such as diabetes, asthma, or heart disease

You need to return to work, school, or travel and want to avoid spreading the infection

Testing helps confirm the diagnosis and helps you get the right treatment.

How To Keep Yourself Protected During Monsoon

Simple preventive measures can reduce the risk of both Covid-19 and the flu. These include:

Wash your hands regularly with soap and water

Cover your mouth and nose while coughing or sneezing

Wear a mask if you have symptoms or are in crowded indoor places

Keep rooms well ventilated whenever possible

Drink enough water and eat a balanced diet to support your immune system

Stay home if you feel unwell to prevent infecting others

Stay up to date with recommended Covid-19 and seasonal flu vaccinations

Seek medical attention if you experience difficulty breathing, persistent high fever, chest pain, confusion, severe weakness, dehydration, or if symptoms continue to worsen after a few days.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.