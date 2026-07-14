Kumar Sanu's son, Singer and former Bigg Boss 14 contestant Jaan Kumar Sanu has been hospitalised after testing positive for Covid-19, bringing the virus back into public conversation. The singer shared a light-hearted video from his hospital bed, reassuring fans with humour, but his diagnosis serves as a reminder that Covid-19 continues to circulate even years after the peak of the pandemic. While most infections today are mild and manageable at home, doctors caution that the virus can still lead to serious illness in older adults, people with chronic medical conditions, and those with weakened immunity. Experts say the emphasis should now be on recognising symptoms early, following simple precautions, and seeking timely medical advice if warning signs develop, rather than reacting with fear whenever a new case is reported.

Covid-19 Is Still Around, But The Situation Has Changed

According to Dr. Pradeep Bajad, Senior Consultant, Pulmonary Medicine, Amrita Hospital, Faridabad, a positive Covid-19 test today should not trigger panic. "Singer Jaan Kumar Sanu's recent hospitalisation after testing positive for Covid-19 has once again brought the virus into public discussion. While such news naturally attracts attention, it is important to understand that a positive Covid-19 test today does not carry the same implications it did during the early years of the pandemic," he says. Further, he explains that most currently circulating variants cause mild, self-limiting illness in otherwise healthy individuals.

"Common symptoms include fever, sore throat, cough, fatigue, body aches and a runny nose. Many patients recover within a few days with adequate rest, hydration and symptomatic treatment at home," Dr Bajad said.

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Who Is Still At Higher Risk?

Although Covid-19 is generally milder today, it can still lead to complications in certain individuals. "Covid-19 can still lead to complications in certain groups, including older adults, people with chronic lung diseases such as asthma or COPD, those with diabetes, heart disease, kidney disease, cancer, or individuals with weakened immunity. For these patients, early medical consultation is important, especially if symptoms worsen," Dr says. People with these underlying conditions are more likely to develop severe disease and should not ignore persistent symptoms.

Warning Signs That Need Immediate Medical Attention

Rather than worrying about every positive test result, experts recommend watching for symptoms that indicate serious illness. Dr. Bajad says, "The key is to recognise warning signs rather than panic. Persistent breathlessness, chest pain, confusion, dehydration, or a drop in oxygen saturation below 94% should prompt immediate medical evaluation. Monitoring symptoms is far more useful than repeatedly testing without clinical indications." Doctors advise seeking emergency medical care if these warning signs appear, particularly in elderly patients or those with chronic illnesses.

Vaccination Continues To Offer Protection

Although new variants continue to emerge, vaccination remains one of the strongest defences against severe Covid-19. Dr. Bajad notes, "One reassuring fact is that widespread immunity through vaccination and previous infections has significantly reduced the risk of severe illness for most people. According to the World Health Organisation, vaccination continues to offer strong protection against hospitalisation and death, particularly among high-risk individuals."

This is one of the key reasons why most Covid-19 infections today are significantly milder than those seen during the first few waves of the pandemic.

Precautions You Should Still Follow

While lockdowns and widespread restrictions are no longer necessary, simple preventive measures continue to reduce transmission. Dr. Bajad recommends, "If you develop respiratory symptoms, wear a mask in crowded settings, practise good hand hygiene, stay home until you recover, and avoid close contact with elderly family members or those with weakened immunity." Doctors also advise maintaining adequate hydration, getting sufficient rest and consulting a physician if symptoms persist or worsen.

Covid-19 Should Be Managed With Awareness, Not Fear

Health experts emphasise that Covid-19 has now become one of several respiratory viruses circulating in the community, alongside influenza and RSV. Dr. Bajad concludes, "Covid-19 has become one of several respiratory viruses circulating in the community. Like influenza and RSV, it requires awareness rather than fear. The focus should be on early recognition of symptoms, sensible precautions and seeking timely medical advice when needed not panic whenever a new case is reported."

Jaan Kumar Sanu's Covid-19 diagnosis is a reminder that the virus has not disappeared. However, thanks to vaccination and widespread immunity, most infections today are mild and recover with supportive care at home. The greatest risk remains for older adults and people with underlying medical conditions.

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Rather than panicking over every positive case, experts recommend staying alert to warning signs, following basic precautions and seeking medical advice promptly if symptoms become severe. Awareness, not fear, remains the best approach to living safely with Covid-19.