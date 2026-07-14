Kidney stones are small mineral deposits that occur in one or both kidneys when the concentration of minerals in urine is higher than needed. The National Institute of Diabetes, Digestive and Kidney Diseases has found that 8-12% of the Indian population suffers from some kind of kidney stones, especially in the northern and western regions. There are multiple factors that are contributing to a rising caseload, such as rising temperatures, dietary shifts, and sedentary lifestyles. But a major rise in cases of kidney stones is occurring due to the widespread environmental issue of contaminated water sources. Most people in urban and rural areas lack access to clean drinking water, and for those who do have access to it, the level of contaminants in it is driving a higher risk of developing kidney stones.

Why Are Kidney Stones Increasing In India?

When about 2 million Indians are affected by kidney stones in India each year, the need to understand why it is happening is crucial. The tropical climate is also one of the major factors behind a rise in kidney stone cases, as chronic dehydration and concentrated urine are fuelling it. Research published in the Scholars Academic Journal of Biosciences Journal points to hot climate exposure being a major factor driving a high caseload of kidney stones.

Reasons Behind A Rise In Kidney Stone Cases

1. Rising Temperatures And Heatwaves

When temperatures exceed the normal baseline during a heatwave, then excessive sweating happens, which translates to less water in the body. This means that minerals become concentrated, increasing the formation of stones in the kidneys. This is why climate change is a major risk factor that can increase your chance of getting kidney stones.

2. Dehydration Is One Of The Biggest Risk Factors

Dehydration due to excessive heat remains one of the biggest factors, but it is worsened due to adjacent factors even further.

3. Not Drinking Enough Water

When the intake of fluids is less than the required amount, then urinary calcium, oxalate, and uric acid concentrations can increase. These deposits form stones in the kidneys, as the organ can't process them.

4. Outdoor Workers Face Greater Risk

People who work outdoors, such as construction workers, drivers, and labourers, often face prolonged heat exposure.

5. Modern Diets May Be Fuelling Kidney Stone Cases

Most people in India have shifted their dietary habits to those of convenience, composing their nutritional intake that can be received by consuming fresh food. Alongside this, a modern diet that has processed and ultra-processed foods for the majority of it can significantly increase the risk of developing kidney stones.

6. High Salt Consumption

The modern diet has a high salt content that can turn into deposits in the kidneys. When the dose of sodium is higher than required, an excess of calcium is excreted through the urine.

7. Processed And Fast Foods

The intake of processed and fast foods increases due to their convenience factor, as they satisfy hunger more quickly. But the cost is paid by your internal health as the nutritional value of the foods consumed is depleted, and the damage is evident.

8. Excess Animal Protein

Research published in the Kidney Medicine Journal suggests that a higher consumption of protein can increase the risk of uric acid stone formation.

9. Sugary Beverages

The Frontiers in Nutrition journal suggests that an excess consumption of sugary beverages can increase your chance of kidney stones, as they contain fructose.

10. Obesity And Diabetes Are Increasing The Risk

India is facing a metabolic health crisis as obesity and diabetes affect people of all ages. From children to adults, everyone has become vulnerable to the health side effects of these metabolic health issues. And a byproduct of these major health issues is an increase in kidney stone formation. Diabetes influences the urine's chemistry, which may increase stone risk.

Why Younger Indians Are Getting Kidney Stones

Indians who are in their 20s and 30s are getting kidney stones as they are affected by damaging lifestyle habits that impact their metabolic health. Along with this, the hydration habits for most people are driving the upward trend of kidney stones.

The norm of consuming processed foods by children can also increase their overall risk of kidney stones.

Symptoms Of Kidney Stones You Should Never Ignore

Kidney stone symptoms should not be ignored, as they create blockages for normal body processing. This is also a risk of possible infection and inflammation that can create health complications, so seeking timely medical help is necessary.

Severe Back Or Side Pain

Burning During Urination

Blood in Urine

Nausea and Vomiting

Frequent Urination

How To Prevent Kidney Stones

Kidney stones can be prevented by following the tips that can be proven to increase hydration and balance your kidney function. These tips are as follows:

1. Drink Enough Water Daily

You should keep a watch on the colour of your urine, as a pale-yellow colour indicates that your body is hydrated. This can reduce your chance of developing kidney stones.

2. Cut Down On Salt

Regulating the quantity of processed foods that have excess sodium is necessary if you want to preserve your kidney function. The risk of deposits in the kidney increases when the amount of sodium in your body is too much for it to handle, so reading the label of packaged foods and knowing how much sodium is actually needed by your body are necessary.

3. Eat Calcium-Rich Foods

When the body has enough calcium in it, the risk of kidney stones is lower. Research published in the Nutrients journal highlights that calcium-rich foods can offset the deposits in the kidneys.

4. Maintain A Healthy Weight

People need to make regular exercise a part of their daily routine to make sure that their weight is maintained. A balanced diet is necessary to build a solid foundation that keeps your weight fluctuations to a bare minimum.

When Should You See A Doctor?

A doctor should be consulted for kidney stones if you are experiencing any symptoms that indicate an internal blockage. Symptoms such as :

Persistent pain

Recurrent stones

Fever with urinary symptoms

Blood in urine

Difficulty passing urine

These symptoms need to be taken as seriously as possible, as health complications can occur if you wait. Immediate medical treatment is necessary to assess the size of the kidney stones, along with the treatment course that can minimise your pain.

Dr Pankaj Panwar, Additional Director, Urology, Fortis Escorts Heart Institute, explains, "chronic dehydration, India's hot climate, outdoor exposure, poor hydration habits, and unhealthy diets are major drivers of kidney stone formation."

Kidney stone cases are increasing in India; that should make you extra vigilant about your hydration needs.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.