Urinary disorders have traditionally been viewed as health problems that affect older adults. However, doctors say a growing number of younger men are now experiencing urinary symptoms that were once more common later in life. From kidney stones and urinary tract infections (UTIs) to frequent urination, burning while passing urine, and prostatitis-related symptoms, urologists report a noticeable rise in such conditions among men in their 20s, 30s, and early 40s. Experts believe changing lifestyles, poor hydration habits, unhealthy diets, and increasing rates of obesity and diabetes are contributing to this trend.

Why Are More Young Men Developing Urinary Problems?

According to Dr. Pankaj Panwar, Additional Director, Urology, Fortis Escorts Heart Institute, urinary disorders are becoming increasingly common among younger men in India. "In my clinical practice, I am increasingly seeing men in their 20s, 30s and early 40s presenting with urinary complaints that were once more common in older age groups. These include kidney stones, urinary tract infections, urinary frequency, burning during urination, and prostatitis-related symptoms," he says. One of the biggest reasons is chronic dehydration. India's hot climate, long working hours, outdoor exposure, and the tendency to ignore thirst can significantly increase the risk of urinary problems and kidney stone formation. Many people also consume inadequate amounts of water while relying heavily on caffeinated beverages, soft drinks, or packaged drinks that may not provide the same hydration benefits.

Lifestyle Habits That May Be Increasing Risk

Experts point to several lifestyle factors that may be driving the rise in urinary disorders among younger men. Dr. Ritesh Mongha, Clinical Director and Head of Urology, Uro-oncology & Renal Transplant, highlights inadequate hydration as one of the leading risk factors, particularly for kidney stones and urinary infections. Other common contributors include:

Sedentary lifestyles and prolonged sitting

Lack of regular physical activity

Processed and high-salt foods

Excessive consumption of red meat

Obesity

Diabetes and high blood pressure

Chronic stress

Unprotected sexual activity

Ignoring early symptoms

Urban lifestyles often require long hours at desks, behind the wheel, or in front of screens. Many young professionals delay bathroom breaks for convenience, which may negatively affect bladder health over time. According to Dr. Panwar, postponing urination regularly can contribute to urinary symptoms and increase the likelihood of bladder-related problems.

Also read: Is Frequent Urination Always A Sign Of Ageing? Doctors Explain The Warning Signs

Common Symptoms You Shouldn't Ignore

Urinary disorders can present in several ways. Experts advise seeking medical attention if symptoms persist or recur. Common warning signs include:

Burning sensation during urination

Frequent urination

Urgent need to urinate

Difficulty passing urine

Lower abdominal or pelvic pain

Blood in urine

Recurrent urinary tract infections

Flank or back pain that may indicate kidney stones

Some men may also experience symptoms related to prostatitis, including pelvic discomfort and painful urination.

Why Early Diagnosis Matters

Doctors warn that many younger men tend to self-medicate or ignore urinary symptoms, assuming they are temporary. However, underlying causes in younger men often differ from those seen in older adults. "Young men experience lower urinary tract symptoms at relatively high rates but remain an under-studied group. Thorough clinical evaluation is critical because the causes often differ from older men, where prostate enlargement is usually the dominant factor," explains Dr. Mongha. Delaying treatment may allow conditions such as kidney stones, recurrent infections, or bladder dysfunction to worsen, potentially requiring more intensive medical or surgical intervention later.

How Can Young Men Protect Their Urinary Health?

The good news is that many urinary disorders can be prevented through simple lifestyle measures. Experts recommend:

1. Stay Well Hydrated

Drink adequate water throughout the day, especially during hot weather and physical activity.

2. Reduce Salt Intake

Excess sodium can increase the risk of kidney stones and other urinary problems.

3. Follow A Balanced Diet

Choose fresh fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and lean proteins while limiting processed foods and sugary beverages.

4. Exercise Regularly

Physical activity supports healthy weight management and reduces the risk of diabetes and metabolic disorders.

5. Avoid Holding Urine For Long Periods

Responding to the body's natural urge to urinate helps support bladder health.

6. Maintain A Healthy Weight

Obesity is associated with several urinary and kidney-related conditions.

7. Avoid Tobacco Use

Smoking can increase the risk of bladder and kidney diseases.

Also read: Prostate Health: Early Signs, Screening, And Treatment Awareness

8. Practice Safe Sexual Habits

Protection can help reduce the risk of infections affecting the urinary tract. Urinary disorders are no longer confined to older age groups. Increasing numbers of younger men are experiencing kidney stones, urinary infections, and bladder-related symptoms due to lifestyle and environmental factors. According to experts, staying hydrated, eating a balanced diet, exercising regularly, and seeking medical attention for persistent symptoms can significantly reduce the risk. As Dr. Panwar notes, urinary health is an important part of overall well-being. Greater awareness, healthier habits, and early diagnosis can help young men avoid long-term complications and maintain better urinary health throughout life.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.