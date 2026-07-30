Yoga has a wide range of poses that improve strength, flexibility, and balance. Among them, Utthita Trikonasana, also known as the Extended Triangle Pose, is a popular standing yoga pose. It stretches several muscles at once while helping improve body alignment and stability. Whether you are new to yoga or have been practising for years, this pose can be an important part of your routine due to its physical and mental health benefits.

Utthita Trikonasana may look simple, but performing it with the right technique is important to avoid strain and get the maximum benefit. It helps strengthen the legs, opens the hips and chest, and improves flexibility in the spine. Like every yoga pose, it is not suitable for everyone. Understanding the correct way to perform it, its advantages, limitations, and who should or should not perform it can help you perform this asana safely.

What Is Utthita Trikonasana?

The word Utthita means "extended," Trikona means "triangle," and Asana means "pose." In this pose, the body forms a triangular shape by extending one arm towards the floor and the other towards the ceiling while keeping the legs wide apart. This standing pose focuses on improving flexibility, balance, posture, and overall body awareness. It also encourages deep breathing, making it beneficial for both the body and the mind.

How To Do Utthita Trikonasana

Follow these simple steps:

Stand straight with your feet about 3.5 to 4 feet apart Turn your right foot out 90 degrees and slightly turn your left foot inward Stretch both arms out at shoulder level with your palms facing down Inhale deeply and lengthen your spine As you exhale, bend towards your right side from the hip without bending the knee Place your right hand on your shin, ankle, or the floor beside your foot, depending on your flexibility Extend your left arm straight upward, creating a straight line with both arms Turn your head gently and look towards your left hand if it feels comfortable Hold the pose for 20-30 seconds while breathing normally Inhale to come back up and repeat on the opposite side.

Benefits Of Utthita Trikonasana

1. Improves Flexibility

The pose stretches the hamstrings, hips, groin, shoulders, chest, and spine. Regular practice can improve flexibility throughout the body.

2. Strengthens The Legs

The thighs, knees, calves, and ankles work continuously to support the body's weight, helping improve lower-body strength and stability.

3. Enhances Balance And Posture

Since the pose requires proper alignment, it improves balance, coordination, and body awareness.

4. Supports Spine Health

Utthita Trikonasana gently lengthens the spine, helping reduce stiffness and improving spinal mobility. It may also help ease mild back discomfort caused by poor posture.

5. Opens The Chest

The pose expands the chest and shoulders, encouraging deep breathing and improving lung capacity.

6. Stimulates Digestion

The gentle twist and stretch around the abdomen may stimulate the digestive organs and support healthy digestion.

7. Boosts Concentration

Holding the posture requires focus and steady breathing, helping improve mental concentration while promoting a sense of calm.

Limitations Of Utthita Trikonasana

Although beneficial, this pose has certain limitations.

It may be difficult for beginners with tight hamstrings or limited hip flexibility

It does not provide enough cardiovascular exercise on its own

Incorrect alignment may place unnecessary stress on the knees, hips, or lower back

People with balance issues may need support from a wall or yoga block

It should not be performed forcefully, as overstretching may lead to muscle strain.

Who Should Do Utthita Trikonasana?

This yoga pose is suitable for many people, including:

Beginners learning basic standing yoga poses

People looking to improve flexibility and posture

Individuals who spend long hours sitting and want to stretch the hips and back

Adults who want to strengthen their legs and improve balance

Those looking for a gentle yoga pose that combines stretching and stability

People who practise yoga to improve body awareness and breathing.

Who Should Avoid Utthita Trikonasana?

Some people should avoid or modify this pose unless advised otherwise by a healthcare provider or qualified yoga instructor.

Those with severe lower back injuries

People recovering from hip, knee, or ankle surgery

Anyone with acute neck pain should avoid turning the head upward

Individuals with uncontrolled high or low blood pressure should practise with caution

People experiencing dizziness or vertigo

Pregnant women should perform this pose only after consulting their healthcare provider and under expert supervision

Tips To Practise Safely

To make the most of Utthita Trikonasana:

Warm up before attempting the pose

Keep both legs active and avoid locking the knees

Lengthen the spine instead of collapsing the chest

Use a yoga block if you cannot comfortably reach the floor

Focus on slow, controlled breathing throughout the posture

Stop immediately if you feel pain or discomfort

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.