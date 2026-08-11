Strong bones are built over time, however, their strength can gradually decline because of everyday habits and lifestyle choices. While ageing naturally affects bone density, factors such as poor nutrition, inactivity, smoking and excessive alcohol can speed up bone loss. Weak bones may eventually increase the risk of osteoporosis, fractures and loss of mobility, especially in older adults. Dr (Maj.) Mukesh Garg, Director - Orthopaedics, Arthroscopy & Sports Injury, Sarvodaya Hospital, Sector-8, Faridabad, says bone health depends on consistent habits over the years.

Inadequate calcium and vitamin D, prolonged sitting, restrictive diets and certain medical conditions can all affect the skeletal system. The good news is that many of these factors can be modified. Understanding what weakens bones can help people take preventive steps early. Here are some factors that impact your bone health.

Causes Of Poor Bone Health

1. Not Getting Enough Calcium And Vitamin D

Calcium is one of the main building blocks of bones, while vitamin D helps the body absorb calcium effectively. A diet lacking calcium-rich foods such as dairy products, leafy green vegetables and fortified foods can gradually affect bone density.

Vitamin D deficiency can also become a concern when a person gets very little sunlight exposure or does not consume adequate dietary sources. Over time, poor calcium and vitamin D intake can make bones more vulnerable to weakening.

2. Sitting Too Much

Bones respond to physical stress in much the same way that muscles respond to exercise. Regular weight-bearing activity encourages the body to maintain bone strength. Walking, jogging, dancing, climbing stairs and resistance exercises can help maintain bone mass. In contrast, spending most of the day sitting and avoiding physical activity can contribute to bone loss. The risk becomes particularly important with increasing age, when bone density naturally tends to decline.

3. Smoking

Smoking is another important threat to bone health. Tobacco can interfere with the activity of cells responsible for forming new bones and can also affect the body's ability to use calcium effectively. Long-term smoking has been linked to weaker bones and a higher risk of fractures. Quitting smoking can therefore benefit not only the lungs and heart but also long-term skeletal health.

4. Excessive Alcohol

Regularly consuming excessive amounts of alcohol can also affect bones. It can interfere with vitamin D metabolism and may contribute to poor nutrition, which can deprive the body of nutrients required for maintaining healthy bones. Alcohol can also increase the likelihood of falls, making fractures more likely in people who already have reduced bone strength.

5. Too Much Salt And Sugary Drinks

Everyday dietary choices can have an overlooked impact on bone health. A high-sodium diet can increase the amount of calcium lost through urine. Sugary carbonated beverages may also become a problem when they replace healthier drinks or calcium-rich foods in the diet regularly. The concern is that highly processed diets may provide fewer essential nutrients needed for maintaining healthy bones.

6. Being Underweight Or Following Fad Diets

Being significantly underweight can deprive bones of essential nutrients. Restrictive diets may provide inadequate amounts of protein, calcium, magnesium and vitamin K, all of which play roles in maintaining bone health. Rapid weight loss or repeatedly following fad diets can therefore have consequences beyond body weight. At the same time, obesity can also indirectly increase fracture risk.

7. Certain Medicines Can Reduce Bone Density

Some people may develop weaker bones because of medicines they need for other health conditions. Long-term corticosteroid use is a well-known risk factor for bone loss. Certain anti-seizure medicines and treatments used for some cancers can also affect bone density. People taking these medicines for prolonged periods should speak to their doctor about their bone-health risk.

8. Medical Conditions And Hormonal Changes

Certain health conditions can accelerate bone loss. These include thyroid disorders, rheumatoid arthritis, celiac disease and chronic kidney disease. Hormonal changes are another important factor. Bone loss can accelerate after menopause because of declining oestrogen levels. This is one reason postmenopausal women are at increased risk of osteoporosis.

How To Keep Your Bones Strong

A balanced diet containing adequate calcium and protein, regular weight-bearing exercise and sufficient vitamin D can help protect bone health. Smoking should be avoided and alcohol consumption limited. Maintaining a healthy body weight is also important.

"Adults over 50 years, postmenopausal women, and individuals with risk factors should discuss bone density screening with their physician. Early preventive measures can significantly reduce the risk of osteoporosis and fractures, helping preserve mobility and independence throughout life," said Dr Garg.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.