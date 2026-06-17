Many people associate strength training with building a toned physique, but its benefits go far beyond appearance. Maintaining muscle mass through regular resistance training plays a key role in healthy ageing, helping preserve bone density, support metabolism and reduce the risk of age-related conditions.

Nutritionist Deepsikha Jain explains why starting strength training early can make a massive difference to your long-term health and quality of life. In a video shared on Instagram, she compares the leg scans of two women over 50. One doesn't lift weights and has osteoporosis, while the other lifts weights and shows no signs of the condition.

Deepsikha says, "This is why strength training in your early age is important. Do you see the difference? And most people think that lifting weights or building muscles is only aesthetic. It is not."

What are the benefits of lifting weights?

Lifting weights is a game-changer. "As we grow old and age about 30, you end up losing more of your bone and your muscle density, approximately one percent per year. That's huge and that is known as sarcopenia," the nutritionist shares.

At 50, if you have a leg which does not have muscle or low bone density, this can actually lead to several metabolic issues, type 2 diabetes, obesity, chances of osteoarthritis and even fracture.

How to start?

If you are new to lifting, it is recommended to start slow and focus on your form. Start with bodyweight movements like wall push-ups and lunges before adding resistance.

Aim for 2 to 3 days per week, allowing 24 hours of rest between sessions. Consume sufficient protein (about 1.2 to 1.6 grams per kilogram of body weight) to help your muscles rebuild and recover.

"This is your reminder to start strength training at an early age so you don't end up with this ahead and in the future," she concludes.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.