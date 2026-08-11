Healthy skin and strong hair often start with the everyday choices we make rather than an elaborate beauty routine. While skincare and haircare products have their place, what goes into your diet can also play a role in how you look and feel. From antioxidant-rich fruits and vegetables to herbs and spices packed with nutrients, the kitchen is full of ingredients that can be added to a daily routine.

Nutritionist Lovneet Batra has now shared a simple homemade glow-boosting powder that combines amla, beetroot, moringa, turmeric, hibiscus and rose petals. She suggests mixing a teaspoon into water, juice or a smoothie as an easy way to add these ingredients to your day.

In a video shared on Instagram, Lovneet says, "The real glow up starts in your kitchen. Amla, beetroot, moringa, turmeric, hibiscus, rose petals - this glow fix powder has it all." Listing down the key advantages of the mix, she adds, "It enhances collagen production, makes your hair stronger, creates hormonal balance, calms breakouts and heals you internally."

"Take it every day; simply stir in a teaspoon and cold water, juice or smoothies and drink your way to healthier skin and hair," she concludes.

In her previous Instagram post, Lovneet Batra shared insightful tips to combat unhealthy cravings. The nutritionist explained how much walking or physical activity may be needed to burn off the calories in some popular Indian snacks. According to her, one samosa contains around 262 calories and would take approximately 6,000 steps or an hour of walking to burn.

A vada pav, at roughly 320 calories, could require about 7,000 steps or 70 minutes of movement. A plate of momos contains approximately 360 calories and may take around 7,500 steps or 75 minutes of physical activity to offset. Meanwhile, a serving of pani puri is estimated at around 200 calories, which Batra said would require about 4,000 steps or 40 minutes of activity to burn.

One thing you need to keep in mind is to make “an informed choice”.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.