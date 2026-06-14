As people enter their 30s, it is common to notice subtle changes in energy levels, weight management, and overall fitness. One reason is that metabolism, the process by which the body converts food into energy, tends to slow down gradually with age. While this change is natural, experts say that adopting the right lifestyle habits can help keep metabolism active and support long-term health. According to Dr. Pawan Kumar Goyal, Senior Director, Internal Medicine, Fortis Hospital Shalimar Bagh, consistency in daily habits is key to maintaining a healthy metabolism.

1. Start Your Day With A Protein-Rich Breakfast

A balanced breakfast can set the tone for the rest of the day. Foods such as eggs, paneer, milk, sprouts, nuts, and Greek yogurt are rich in protein and require more energy to digest than carbohydrates or fats. Protein also helps keep you fuller for longer, reducing unnecessary snacking.

2. Exercise Regularly

Physical activity remains one of the most effective ways to support metabolism. Experts recommend at least 30 to 45 minutes of exercise most days of the week. A combination of:

Brisk walking

Strength training

Cycling

Yoga

Swimming

can help maintain muscle mass, which naturally burns more calories even when the body is at rest.

Also read: Fatty Liver And Weight Gain: The Hidden Reason Your Metabolism Stalls (And How To Reverse It)

3. Avoid Sitting For Long Periods

Long hours of sitting can slow down calorie burning and affect overall health. If you work at a desk, make it a habit to stand up and move around every hour. Simple activities such as:

Taking short walks

Stretching

Climbing stairs

Standing during phone calls

can help keep your body active throughout the day.

4. Stay Well Hydrated

Water plays a crucial role in several bodily functions, including metabolism. Even mild dehydration can leave you feeling tired and sluggish. Drinking adequate water throughout the day can help support digestion, nutrient transport, and overall energy levels.

5. Prioritise Quality Sleep

Sleep is often overlooked when discussing metabolism. Adults should aim for 7 to 9 hours of quality sleep every night. Poor sleep can disrupt hormones that regulate:

Hunger

Appetite

Energy expenditure

Weight management

Over time, sleep deprivation may contribute to weight gain and metabolic disturbances.

Also read: Is Your Morning Routine Harming Your Metabolism? 6 Mistakes To Avoid

6. Manage Stress Effectively

Chronic stress can elevate cortisol levels, a hormone linked to increased appetite, cravings, and weight gain. Healthy stress-management techniques include:

Meditation

Deep breathing exercises

Physical activity

Spending time with loved ones

Pursuing hobbies

Reducing stress can support both mental well-being and metabolic health.

7. Focus On Whole Foods

A diet rich in nutrient-dense foods provides the body with the vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants needed for optimal metabolic function. Choose:

Fruits and vegetables Whole grains Lean proteins Nuts and seeds Healthy fats

while limiting highly processed foods, sugary drinks, and excessive junk food consumption. Metabolism may naturally slow down with age, but it doesn't have to dictate your health. According to Dr. Goyal, simple daily habits such as eating enough protein, exercising regularly, staying hydrated, sleeping well, managing stress, and choosing nutritious foods can help maintain energy levels, support healthy weight management, and reduce the risk of lifestyle-related diseases. The secret isn't drastic diets or quick fixes. It's consistency with healthy habits every day.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.