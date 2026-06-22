Over the past few years, an alarming rise in type-2 diabetes among children has been observed. This trend is primarily linked to lifestyle changes, including increased inactivity, unhealthy eating habits, and a rise in obesity rates. Type-2 diabetes can have serious short- and long-term consequences for children. In the short term, high blood sugar levels can lead to symptoms like excessive thirst, frequent urination, fatigue, and blurred vision. Long-term complications can include increased risk of cardiovascular issues, kidney damage, nerve issues, vision decline and even psychological impact.

"Type 2 diabetes is primarily caused by lifestyle choices. Many people believe that diabetes results solely from consuming direct sugar, but that isn't accurate. If a child's diet consists mainly of high carbohydrates, low fibre, and low protein, it ultimately converts to sugar in the body, as all foods break down into glucose," says renowned cardiologist Dr. Alok Chopra.

"What is even more dangerous is the hidden sugar in items like ketchup, flavoured yogurt, breakfast cereals which are marketed as healthy, packaged milkshakes and biscuits. As a result, children today are consuming far more glucose than their bodies can safely process," Dr. Chopra said in an Instagram video.

What are the side effects of unhealthy eating patterns that affect blood sugars?

"When children are regularly given processed foods and sugary treats, it affects not only their physical health but also their mood, behaviour, emotions, and attention span. Many children experience frequent blood sugar highs and crashes, which can lead to hyperactivity, irritability, restlessness, and difficulty concentrating," Dr. Chopra explains.

Symptoms to watch out for:

Parents should be vigilant about the following symptoms:

Increased thirst and frequent urination

Unusual fatigue

Blurred vision

Slow healing of cuts and sores

Increased hunger

Dark patches on the skin, especially around the neck and armpits

Prevention tips:

1. Encourage healthy eating

Promote a diet rich in fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and lean proteins while limiting sugary foods and beverages. "Reduce sugar exposure, avoid sugary drinks and snacks, build balanced meals, include protein, fibre and fats in the diet and choose whole foods," recommends the cardiologist.

2. Increase physical activity

Aim for at least 1 hour of physical activity each day. Activities can include sports, biking, dancing, or even family walks.

3. Limit screen time

Reduce the time spent on computers, televisions, and mobile devices. Encourage outdoor play and physical activities instead.

4. Regular health check-ups

Regular medical check-ups can help in early detection and management of risk factors.

5. Educate about healthy choices

Teach children about balanced nutrition and the importance of maintaining a healthy lifestyle.

"Diabetes does not begin with the sugar bowl alone. The bigger concern is a childhood diet filled with refined carbohydrates, processed foods, hidden sugars, and very little fibre or protein. A bowl of cereal, white bread, biscuits, packaged snacks, and sweetened drinks can create repeated blood sugar spikes throughout the day," Dr. Chopra wrote in the caption of the video.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.