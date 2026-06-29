A silent public health crisis is unfolding across urban India, cloaked in social embarrassment and medical denial. According to data from the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), prostate cancer has risen to become one of the top ten leading cancers among Indian men, with cities like Delhi, Bengaluru, and Mumbai reporting the highest incidence rates. Alarmingly, national oncology registries reveal that over 60% of these cases are diagnosed at an advanced, metastatic stage, which is a stark contrast to Western nations, where routine screening catches the disease early.

While public health campaigns successfully drive awareness around metabolic syndrome, diabetes, and cardiovascular fitness, this critical pillar of men's longevity remains firmly in the shadows. For millions of Indian men over the age of 45, sudden variations in urinary habits or sexual wellness are routinely rationalised away as minor, inconvenient milestones of getting older. However, treating these physiological shifts as inevitable signs of ageing is a dangerous mistake that actively delays life-saving interventions. In a recent episode of NDTV Lifeline on Men's Health, medical experts came together to break this cultural taboo and create a definitive, science-backed survival guide for the modern Indian male.

Doctor Explains 3 Prostate Warning Signs Men Should Never Ignore

1. Frequent Nighttime Urination (Nocturia)

"Men hesitate to talk about urinary or sexual health issues, even with doctors. This silence delays diagnosis and treatment," said Dr Vikram Sharma, Director of Urology and Head of Robotic Urological Surgery, FMRI. Waking up multiple times during the night to pass urine is a clinical condition known as "nocturia" that is frequently the first noticeable indicator of an underlying prostate issue.

Dr Vikram Sharma pointed out during the episode that this disruption is usually dismissed as a natural consequence of drinking water late at night or ageing. Bridging this misconception to clinical reality is essential.

In reality, persistent nocturia in ageing men is closely linked to benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH) or localised tumours. As further evidence, a comprehensive clinical study published in the Urology journal found it causes severe sleep fragmentation, daytime cognitive decline, and elevated baseline stress levels.

When the prostate gland enlarges, it physically squeezes the urethra, forcing the bladder muscle to work twice as hard to express fluid. Over time, the bladder wall thickens and becomes hypersensitive, signalling an emergency need to urinate even when containing minimal volume. Dr Sharma notes that while benign enlargement is incredibly common, only a formal urological assessment can differentiate benign tissue from malignant cellular growth.

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2. A Weak, Hesitant, Or Intermittent Urine Flow

'Frequent nighttime urination, weak urine flow, or erectile dysfunction are often dismissed as 'normal ageing'.' In reality, they can signal serious conditions, including prostate cancer" explained Dr Vikram Sharma. He said that a healthy bladder should empty efficiently with a strong, continuous stream.

When a man experiences a weak flow, has to strain to initiate urination, or notices post-void dribbling, it indicates that the structural pathway is mechanically obstructed. This blockage poses far more than a simple lifestyle inconvenience.

Long-term data published in The Journal of Urology confirms that chronic urinary retention caused by prostate obstruction leads to recurrent urinary tract infections (UTIs), bladder stone formation, and progressive post-renal kidney damage.

Leaving a weak flow uninvestigated allows the bladder muscle to permanently lose its contractile strength, making subsequent treatments far more complex to manage.

3. Sudden Or Progressive Erectile Dysfunction (ED)

"Fear of cancer, impotence, or surgery keeps men from screening. But early detection can save lives," says Dr Vikram Sharma. Perhaps the most heavily stigmatised symptom discussed in the episode is erectile dysfunction. While frequently misdiagnosed as a purely psychological issue or a straightforward cardiovascular warning sign, ED can be intimately tied to local prostate pathology.

The structural proximity of the prostate gland to the delicate cavernous nerves and microscopic blood vessels responsible for erectile function means that localised tumour growth or advanced tissue inflammation can directly impede blood flow and nerve signalling.

A landmark paper published in European Urology Journal confirms a robust epidemiological correlation between the severity of lower urinary tract symptoms (LUTS) and the onset of erectile dysfunction in men over 40.

Dr Sharma strongly advises against the self-prescription of over-the-counter ED medications, which merely mask vascular symptoms without addressing an advancing tumour or a structural prostate crisis.

Also Read: NDTV Lifeline x Men's Health: Why Ignoring Warning Signs Can Cost Lives

Why Early Screening Is Necessary

The core barrier to effective prostate care in India is not a lack of advanced therapeutic options, but rather the psychological hesitation to seek a diagnosis.

"Prostate screening should not wait until symptoms appear. Men over 45, especially those with a family history, should discuss PSA testing with their doctors. Silence is the biggest barrier to timely care," explains Dr Vikram Sharma.

He adds that a simple prostate-specific antigen (PSA) blood test, paired with a digital rectal examination (DRE), forms the global gold standard for early screening.

Clinical pathways demonstrate that when localised prostate malignancies are caught in their infancy via routine screening, the five-year survival rate stands at nearly 60%. Conversely, waiting for structural symptoms to manifest often means the pathology has progressed beyond the prostatic capsule, limiting the efficacy of minimally invasive robotic surgeries and focal therapies.

For a comprehensive clinical breakdown of how modern diagnostic testing steps can save lives, readers can review the detailed NDTV Lifeline Men's Health Discussion, which outlines exact testing timelines, symptom tracking methods, and explains why early clinical action makes a significant difference.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.