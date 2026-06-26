This week on NDTV Lifeline, the focus is on a subject too often ignored: men's health. Despite advances in medicine, men continue to die younger, seek help later, and normalize symptoms that should never be brushed aside. The silence around men's health is costing lives.

From childhood, boys are taught not to complain. As adults, they carry the burden of being providers, working long hours, and fearing that admitting weakness will undermine their identity. This mindset leads to delayed care, with fatigue, chest discomfort, and stress dismissed until they escalate into emergencies.

Deepak Sethia was not yet 40 when he needed two stents. Years of 14-hour workdays, relentless deadlines, and ignored warning signs caught up with him. His body had been speaking, but he wasn't listening. Today, Deepak chooses health over hustle, determined to be present not just as a provider but as a father. His story is a reminder that ignoring symptoms is not strength... it is a risk.

Cardiologist Dr Vinayak Agrawal, Senior Director and Head, Clinical Cardiology and Advanced cardiac imaging, Fortis (FMRI) Gurugram warns that heart disease is striking men nearly a decade earlier than women. "We are seeing heart attacks in men as young as their early 40s," he explains. Chronic stress, sleep deprivation, and long working hours are silent accelerants.

He emphasizes that men often mistake red-flag symptoms for minor issues. "Fatigue, breathlessness, or chest discomfort are not just part of ageing or acidity. These are warning signs. Ignoring them can be fatal."

Dr. Agarwal also cautions against overconfidence in fitness. "Exercise is important, but it cannot cancel out the risks of poor sleep, smoking, or unmanaged stress. A gym routine is not immunity."

Signs men should never ignore, according to Dr. Agarwal:

Persistent fatigue

Chest discomfort or breathlessness

Sudden waist gain

Sleep problems

Next up we spoke to Dr. Vikram Sharma. Director Urology, Head of Robotic Urological Surgery, FMRI, Gurugram highlights another silent crisis which is prostate health. "Men hesitate to talk about urinary or sexual health issues, even with doctors. This silence delays diagnosis and treatment." He explains that frequent night-time urination, weak urine flow, or erectile dysfunction are often dismissed as "normal ageing." In reality, they can signal serious conditions, including prostate cancer. "Fear of cancer, impotence, or surgery keeps men from screening. But early detection can save lives." Dr. Sharma stresses that prostate screening should not wait until symptoms appear. "Men over 45, especially those with family history, should discuss PSA testing with their doctors. Silence is the biggest barrier to timely care."

Prostate warning signs men should never ignore:

Frequent night urination

Weak urine flow

Erectile dysfunction

The Lifeline Prescription is going back to the basics that prevention is power. Regular check-ups that include blood pressure, sugar, cholesterol, waist circumference, lipid profile, liver and kidney function, vitamin D and B12, and PSA screening after 45 are essential. Sleep is equally vital and-less than six hours a night raises heart risk significantly. And unusual chest pain or breathlessness should never be dismissed as acidity.

On NDTV Lifeline this week, the message is clear: men don't ignore health because they don't care. They ignore it because they've been taught to endure. But endurance is not strength. True strength lies in listening to your body, knowing your numbers, and asking for help before it's too late. Men's health matters and silence is the most dangerous symptom of all.

Tune in to NDTV Profit, every Saturday at 7:30pm and Sunday at 1:30pm, to watch the full episode.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.