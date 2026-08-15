If you were looking for a healthy and tasty snack, your search is over. Nutritionist Deepsikha Jain often recommends edamame to her clients and suggests having at least two servings every week. These green beans are packed with nutrients essential for a balanced diet.

In a recent social media video, Jain shares several reasons why she recommends adding edamame to your meals or snacks.

On Instagram, Deepsikha Jain explains, “First, this is a high quality protein. So, this has all nine essential amino acids and that can actually be a great source of protein for those who are especially vegetarian.

“Second, a cup of edamame will have approximately eight to nine grams of fibre that actually helps build a good gut microbiome. It's going to help reduce constipation as well.

“Third, this has a low glycemic index, which works best for those who have PCOS and diabetes. This can actually help balance your blood sugar much better, not your greater Sugar spike, hence making your body much more insulin sensitive. So you can also start eating two to three cups per week of edamame.”

As per Suspire, edamame can be a good snack for many because it provides protein and fibre. It can be especially useful for vegetarians and vegans who want to add more plant based protein to their diet. People who exercise regularly can also have it as a snack after a workout or between meals.

Since it can help keep you feeling full, edamame may also be beneficial for those trying to manage their weight. It can be a simple replacement for less healthy crunchy snacks such as chips and other junk foods.