Men are often taught to stay strong, work harder and push through discomfort. Fatigue is dismissed as a busy schedule, chest pain is blamed on acidity, and stress becomes a normal part of life. But the body keeps a record of every missed meal, sleepless night and stressful day. Many men continue to ignore symptoms until they become impossible to overlook. This silence comes at a cost. Heart disease, diabetes, prostate problems and mental health concerns are increasingly affecting men at younger ages, yet many delay seeking medical help. Experts warn that waiting for symptoms to become severe can turn manageable conditions into life-threatening emergencies.

Deepak knows this all too well. During the COVID-19 pandemic, while working from home and spending long hours at his desk, he suddenly developed chest pain and discomfort in his left arm. Recognising that something was wrong, he went to the hospital immediately, a decision that saved his life. Doctors found that he was suffering a massive cardiac arrest caused by a 100% blockage. After surviving the ordeal, Deepak transformed his lifestyle. He reduced work stress, sought therapy, practised yoga and meditation, and prioritised family and wellbeing. Looking back, he admits that years of neglecting exercise, sleep and healthy eating had taken a serious toll on his body.

Why Do Men Ignore Their Health?

According to experts, several factors stop men from seeking medical help early. Social conditioning often teaches men not to complain or show vulnerability. Many feel pressured to continue working despite feeling unwell because of the traditional provider mindset.

Fear also plays a role. Some avoid check-ups because they worry about receiving a diagnosis. Others simply normalise symptoms such as constant tiredness, stress, breathlessness or pain, assuming these are unavoidable consequences of modern life. Unfortunately, delaying medical attention can have serious consequences.

Heart Disease Is Striking Earlier

Heart disease remains one of the leading causes of death among men. According to Dr. Vinayak Aggarwal, Senior director and Head of Clinical Cardiology and Advanced Cardiac Imaging, Fortis Gurugram, the biggest myth is that heart attacks occur only in old age. Increasingly, younger men in their 30s and 40s are experiencing cardiac events.

Poor lifestyle habits are a major reason behind this trend. Long working hours, lack of exercise, unhealthy eating patterns, smoking, excessive alcohol consumption, chronic stress and inadequate sleep significantly raise the risk. Experts stress that prevention should begin much earlier, ideally in the 20s rather than waiting until middle age.

Annual screening for blood pressure, cholesterol and blood sugar levels can help detect problems before symptoms appear. Family history also matters. Men with close relatives who developed heart disease at a young age should undergo early evaluation.

Red Flags That Should Never Be Ignored

Doctors caution that many people may not experience warning signs before their first heart attack or stroke. However, some symptoms should never be ignored. These include:

Chest discomfort or pain, especially if it spreads to the arm or jaw

Unexplained breathlessness during routine activities

Excessive fatigue

Palpitations or irregular heartbeat

Swelling in the legs

Ignoring these signs and hoping they will disappear can be dangerous. Seeking timely medical attention can save lives.

Prostate And Sexual Health Need Attention Too

Heart health is not the only concern. Urologists say many men silently struggle with prostate and urinary problems because they consider them a normal part of ageing.

Frequent urination, waking up multiple times at night, weak urine flow and a feeling of incomplete bladder emptying are common warning signs of prostate issues. While these symptoms become more common with age, they should not be accepted as normal and deserve medical evaluation.

Dr. Vikram Sharma, Director Urology, Head of Robotic Urological Surgery, FMRI Fortis, says that prostate screening should begin around the age of 40, with more regular annual checks after 50.

Sexual health also remains a taboo topic. Erectile dysfunction is often ignored, yet it can sometimes be an early indicator of underlying heart disease. Smoking, stress, poor fitness and reduced blood flow are common causes. Early treatment can improve both quality of life and overall health outcomes.

Simple Steps To Protect Men's Health

Doctors emphasise that small lifestyle changes can make a significant difference. Regular health check-ups, at least 30 minutes of exercise daily, balanced nutrition, adequate hydration and six to eight hours of sleep are essential.

Managing stress is equally important. Taking short breaks during work, practising breathing exercises, spending time outdoors and maintaining a healthy work-life balance can reduce long-term health risks.

Most importantly, men must stop viewing self-care as a luxury. Prioritising health today can prevent emergencies tomorrow and ensure more years spent with family, not just at work.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.