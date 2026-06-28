Before Engagement With Fort Murder Victim, Siya Goyal, Lover's Udaipur Trip

A trip to Rajasthan's Udaipur surfaced in the Maharashtra police's probe into the travel histories of Siya Goyal and Chetan Chaudhury, the couple accused of throwing her fiance, Ketan Agarwal, from a cliff at Pune's Lohagarh fort.

Ketan Agarwal, the son of a wealthy businessman in Maharashtra, and Siya Goyal's marriage was arranged after mediation by their relatives. The two got formally engaged in February. On social media, their reels, posts and histories projected an image of a couple in love. But behind the public display of affection was a sinister plan which led to Ketan's killing.

Just weeks before her engagement to Ketan, Siya and Chetan were part of a group that went to Udaipur. They spent several days together.

The police are connecting the dots of the conspiracy by closely probing the Udaipur angle, the entire timeline of their relationship, travel records and all the technical and scientific evidence collected so far.

Also read: Chetan Chaudhary's 10-Hour 'Ghost Strategy' For Fort Visit Before Murder

What Siya Goyal Told The Police

According to police sources, during questioning, Siya said she never wanted to marry Ketan Agarwal.

The investigation revealed that Siya believed that if Ketan was murdered, she would easily have at least three years to reconsider marriage.

The investigation also revealed that both Siya and Chetan feared that breaking off the marriage would bring them disrepute.

Siya wanted to marry Chetan after three years, sources said.

As part of the conspiracy, Siya Goyal allegedly extorted Rs 1 crore from Ketan Agarwal under the pretext of wedding shopping, which she then delivered directly to Chetan. He wanted to use the money to settle his career and business.

He assured Siya that once he received the money, he would need at least three years to establish himself financially.

The plan was that months after Ketan's death, Chetan would meet Siya's family and seek their permission to marry her.

Also read: Video: Siya Goyal, Chetan Chaudhary At Undated Cricket Match

The Murder Plan

According to sources, Siya tricked the victim into visiting the Lohargarh fort in the Pune district. Chetan followed them. At a desolate place, she signalled her lover, who allegedly pushed the man into the gorge.

To cover his tracks, Chetan had left his phone at his shop. He borrowed an employee's mobile phone to handle necessary communications on his way to Lohagad Fort. He also wore a hooded jacket to conceal his identity.

Siya managed to pass off the crime as an accident. However, her behaviour tipped off the victim's sister.

On June 21, three days after the murder, Ketan Agarwal's father and relatives visited the exact spot of the fall and concluded that the location made an accidental slip highly improbable.

Sources said Siya told the police that she found murdering Ketan easier than confronting her family.