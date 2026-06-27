Video: Siya Goyal, Chetan Chaudhary At Undated Cricket Match

Siya Goyal and Chetan Chaudhary, the two accused who allegedly murdered her fiance Ketan Agarwal, initially bonded over cricket. They met at a cricket match involving her brother, Sahil, and later grew fond of each other. Their passion for the game is visible in an undated video.

The video shows the duo sitting together, wearing the Indian Cricket Team's blue jerseys. They are seen enjoying the game from the sidelines, occasionally clapping for the players.

The police analysed their phone records and found that they had talked to each other 2,004 times since January, indicating their alleged relationship. The cumulative duration of these calls was 238 hours.

Siya and Ketan got engaged in February and were due to get married this November.

Also read: Behind Siya Goyal-Ketan Agarwal Matchmaking, Role Of "Mittal Family" In Focus

According to the police, Siya and Chaudhary considered Ketan, the son of a wealthy businessman, a hurdle to their relationship. The woman took her fiance to Pune's Lohagarh Fort. Chetan followed.

Chaudhary later allegedly pushed the businessman into a 400-foot gorge from the fort at Siya's insistence.

She tried to pass off the crime as an accident. However, her suspicious behaviour tipped off Ketan's family, who called the police. After a thorough probe, the authorities established that Ketan's death was a case of murder, not an accident.

To cover their tracks, both Chetan and Siya deleted their WhatsApp and Instagram chats. The forensic teams are trying to retrieve the conversations.

A day before the murder, the couple met at a cafe in Pune.

Siya Goyal told the police that she didn't want to marry Ketan Agarwal. She has allegedly confessed during her questioning that killing Agarwal felt "easier" than confronting her family and calling off their November wedding, sources said.

Both Siya Goyal and Ketan Agarwal's families have denied having any knowledge of the affair. They said they didn't even know Chetan.

The victim's father, Vishal Agarwal, told NDTV that Siya never told Ketan about Chetan. However, his son once told him that her phone would remain busy for hours every day.

Agarwal also alleged that the Goyal family knew about the relationship and still pressured her into marrying Ketan.

Both families said they would have cancelled the wedding had Siya told them she didn't want to marry the victim.