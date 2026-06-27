Behind Siya Goyal-Ketan Agarwal Matchmaking, Role Of "Mittal Family" In Focus

Narendra Mittal and Renu Mittal, Siya Goyal's maternal uncle and aunt, who played a pivotal role in arranging her marriage to Ketan Agarwal, are stunned by the crime their niece is accused of. The couple appeared before the police as part of the probe into Agarwal's murder and told them they never expected the young woman could kill her fiance in collusion with her lover, Chetan Chaudhury. In fact, like other members of the extended Goyal family, they had no inkling of her relationship with the man.

The couple recorded their statement with the police.

"We never expected that Siya could do something like this. Both Siya and Ketan were well-mannered, humble, and good-natured," Mittal told the police, according to the sources.

"We have known Siya since childhood. We never even dreamt that she could do something like this," he said.

On June 18, Ketan fell to his death from Pune's Lohagarh Fort, where he had been trekking with Siya. Initially, she managed to pass it off as an accident. However, alarmed by her suspicious behaviour, Ketan Agarwal's family involved the police, which unearthed the conspiracy after an intense probe.

The police said Siya was in a relationship with Chetan and considered Agarwal an impediment. Siya allegedly signalled Chetan at the fort, who pushed him off a cliff. The body was found in the 400-foot-deep gorge.

The victim's father, Vishal Agarwal, told NDTV this week that Renu Mittal had vouched for Siya, after which he agreed to get his son married to her. He also alleged that the accused's family was aware of her relationship with Chetan.

Discussions regarding the marriage of Ketan and Siya had begun between the two families in January 2026, Mittal told the police.

Subsequently, Ketan and Siya got engaged in February, and a grand wedding ceremony was scheduled for the following November.

Mittal clarified that his role in the entire matter was limited to introducing the two families and facilitating their meeting for the marriage.

Also read: 'Easier To Kill Than Telling Family': A Shocking Confession In Pune Murder

According to sources, Siya Goyal confessed to the police and told them that it was "easier" for her to murder Ketan Agarwal than to confront her family.

She chose to kill her would-be husband rather than call off the wedding because she didn't want to hurt her family's sentiments.

Siya's brother Sahil said she met Chaudhary at his cricket match. They grew closer over time.

Siya's parents, who have said she should be hanged if found guilty of the murder, claim they never met or knew about Chaudhary.

Vishal Agarwal said neither he nor his son was aware of the relationship. However, he told NDTV that Ketan had flagged that her phone would remain engaged for several hours every day.