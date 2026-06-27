'Easier To Kill Than Telling Family': A Shocking Confession In Pune Murder

A shocking confession has emerged in the Ketan Agarwal murder case in Pune, even as the police probe the different angles linked to the lives of Siya Goyal and her lover Chetan Chaudhary.

Agarwal, a realtor, had fallen to his death from a cliff at Lohagad fort on June 18, with the cops alleging Goyal had planned it along with Chaudhary since she didn't want to marry her fiance.

Goyal has allegedly confessed during her questioning that killing Agarwal felt "easier" than confronting her family and calling off their November wedding, said sources in Pune Rural Police.

Read: Cricket Angle In Pune Murder As Siya Goyal's Brother Makes New Revelations

She further revealed that she chose to kill her would-be husband rather than calling off the wedding since she did not want to hurt her family's sentiments, they added.

Six teams have now been formed by Pune and Lonavala Police to probe the sensational murder case. Currently, Goyal's parents are at Lonavala City Police Station for questioning. Her brother Sahil, too, is being grilled for a second time.

During his 10-hour interrogation yesterday, Sahil Goyal had told the cops that he knew Chaudhary and that her sister met him at one of his cricket matches. They grew closer over time after they met at a common friend's Diwali party last year, police said.

Sources said their call records suggest they spoke over 2,000 times since January, clocking a total of 238 call hours.

Read: "If She Didn't Like Ketan...": Pune Fort Murder Accused's Brother To Cops

Siya Goyal's parents, however, had denied they ever met or spoke to Chaudhary. Her lawyer has described Chaudhary as a "friend".

The police said they have established both their roles in the murder case and are now trying to recover deleted data from their mobile phones to prove the conspiracy angle.

The investigators are also questioning the matchmakers who had finalised the marriage with the two families.