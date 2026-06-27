"If She Didn't Like Ketan...": Pune Fort Murder Accused's Brother To Cops

Sahil Goyal, the brother of Siya Goyal, one of the accused in the murder of 25-year-old Pune realtor Ketan Agarwal, told police that the family would have called off the marriage if Siya had expressed any discomfort.

His statement came during a nearly 10-hour-long interrogation on Friday, officials said, marking a key development in the investigation.

Police said Sahil was summoned in the morning and allowed to return home late in the evening after prolonged questioning. He was asked about his sister's relationship with co-accused Chetan Chaudhary and was cross-checked on several details.

"If Siya had said she didn't like Ketan, we would have stopped the wedding," Sahil told the cops.

"We had summoned him for questioning in the morning. He was allowed to go late in the evening," an official from Lonavala rural police station said.

"Sahil knows Chetan, and we cross-checked certain things with him. He was questioned for nearly 10 hours," the official added, news agency PTI reported.

Murder At Lohagad Fort

Police allege that Ketan Agarwal was pushed off a cliff at Lohagad Fort on June 18 by his fiance Siya Goyal, 20 and her alleged lover Chetan Chaudhary, 22. Investigators believe the two conspired to kill him as Siya no longer wanted to go ahead with the wedding scheduled for November.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (Lonavala division) Gajanan Tonpe said the roles of both accused have been established.

"So far, the roles of both Siya and Chetan have been established in the alleged murder of Ketan," Tonpe said, adding that more relatives and friends will be summoned for questioning.

Police have questioned seven people so far, including an employee whose mobile phone was allegedly used by Chaudhary to communicate with Siya on the day of the incident.

Investigators are now planning to recreate the crime scene using a dummy body to establish the sequence of events.

Sources said several important details emerged during Sahil's interrogation. His statement has also suggested that Siya may not have shared her concerns about the marriage with her family.

Father Rejects 'Hair Wig' Motive

Meanwhile, Ketan Agarwal's father, Vishal Agarwal, rejected claims that his son's use of a hair wig could have been a motive for the killing.

"Ketan had a small patch of hair loss due to medical reasons, but this was clearly communicated well before the marriage was finalised," he said.

"If she had any issues, she could have just said no. It would have been very easy for Siya to simply call off the wedding if that was an issue for her," he added.

Devendra Fadnavis Calls Incident 'Shocking'

The case has drawn attention at the state level. Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis met the victim's father in Pune and assured full support.

The state government has accepted the family's demand to try the case in a fast-track court and has appointed Ujjwal Nikam as the special public prosecutor.

Calling the incident shocking, Fadnavis said it reflects a social issue. "It is an extremely shocking and incomprehensible incident. As a society, we need to reflect on why educated young men and women from good families develop such criminal intent and a desire for revenge. This is not merely a criminal issue; it also has a social angle," he said.