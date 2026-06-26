Cops Throw Dummy Off Fort To Recreate Murder, Establish Siya Goyal's Role

A human-sized dummy was thrown 400 feet down the gorge, where Ketan Agarwal plunged to his death on June 18. The authorities conducted the exercise on Friday to simulate the trajectory of the fatal fall, aiming to ascertain whether his fiancee, Siya Goyal, physically pushed the wealthy businessman from the Lohargarh Fort, or if her lover, Chetan Chaudhary, committed the crime at her prompting.

The Pune police executed a physical recreation of the crime scene at the Lohagarh Fort.

Agarwal and Goyal, both from rich Maharashtra families, were engaged in February. The woman, however, was in a relationship with another man, Chetan Chaudhary. According to the police, the couple construed the 26-year-old victim as an impediment and allegedly killed him by throwing him from the fort. She attempted to pass the crime off as an accident; however, a police probe revealed the murder.

The police today went to the same spot and threw the dummy down to analyse the trajectory and impact, providing critical data for the probe.

The development follows an intense 48-hour operation where forensic teams meticulously combed the area and secured vital physical evidence.

Also read: Siya Goyal's Lover Forced Her To Murder Fiance? Blackmail Angle Under Probe

Through this simulation, authorities have pinned down the precise spot from where the victim, Ketan, was thrown down. The recreation was specifically designed to unpack the exact sequence of events involving the accused, Chetan and Siya.

The police's initial findings suggest Chetan allegedly physically pushed Ketan after receiving a signal from Siya. They will use the dummy's fall dynamics to find out whether Siya also physically pushed him.

The final results derived from this scene recreation are expected to definitively establish the precise role and level of physical involvement of each accused.

Chetan And Siya Deleted Text Messages

The forensic examination of the accused's phones, meanwhile, has revealed that the duo had deleted all text messages following the incident.

Thousands of messages were exchanged between the two, which they attempted to destroy to cover their tracks.

The authorities have now sent both mobile devices to a forensic laboratory to recover the deleted data.

Sources said Siya told the police that she had expressed her unwillingness to marry Ketan. He, however, allegedly told her that his family was wealthy and that she would not be able to escape the planned wedding.

The sources also said that both Chetan and Siya have turned on each other. In the interrogation, Siya claimed Chetan had planned the murder. The man, however, accused the woman of masterminding the crime.

Also read: 'Ketan Agarwal Said I Won't Be Able To Escape Marriage': Pune Murder Accused To Cops

The investigators are also probing whether Chetan Chaudhary forced her to kill her would-be husband.

Sources said a probe is underway to check if Chetan used their recorded calls and private messages to blackmail Siya and threaten to expose their relationship to the influential Agarwal family if she did not go through with the murder plot.