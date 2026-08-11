Bumble Humbled? Dating App Eases Women-First Messaging Rule

Bumble on Tuesday said it would now allow either person in a match to send the first message, dropping the women-first messaging rule that has been a defining feature of the dating app since its launch in 2014.

The move comes as dating-app companies grapple with user fatigue toward traditional swipe-based platforms and slowing growth, prompting some including Bumble and Tinder-owner Match Group to roll out new features and AI-powered tools aimed at improving engagement.

Thus far, only women could initiate conversations in heterosexual matches on Bumble, unlike most dating apps, including Tinder, where either user can send the first message.

Bumble said tests in Canada have shown higher chat initiation rates, fewer expired chats and more mutual conversations after the changes were introduced.

The company is also extending the reply window to 72 hours from 24 hours as it looks to increase conversations and reduce the number of matches that expire without interaction.

The changes are a response to demands from users for "more flexibility, less pressure, and more opportunities to create real, meaningful connections," founder and CEO Whitney Wolfe Herd said.

Earlier this month, Bumble forecast third-quarter revenue below Wall Street estimates and reported a 16.4% decline in paying users.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)