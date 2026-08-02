Delhi Man Falls Victim To Dating App Scam, Shocked By Rs 20,500 First Date Bill, Internet Reacts

A Reddit user sparked debate after sharing his recent experience with online dating in Delhi. In a post titled "My first date cost me Rs 20.5k. I still don't know how to feel about it," he revealed how a casual match on the dating app turned into an expensive evening. After chatting for some time, they decided to meet the same day. However, upon arrival, she redirected him to a pub, where she ordered multiple items, including expensive liquor and hookah.

"I'm a complete non-drinker and non-smoker, but she ordered champagne after champagne (around Rs 13k worth), two hookahs (around Rs 6k), and we had some food too," he said. "The final bill came to Rs 20,500."

"The strange part is... I don't regret the money," he said.

"What bothered me more was the experience. She didn't offer to split the bill or even ask how much it was. When the bill arrived, she had gone to the washroom. Maybe it was just a coincidence, maybe not-I honestly don't know, so I don't want to assume her intentions."

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See the post here:

Social media reactions

The post gained significant traction, with social media users quickly recognising the pattern as part of a well-known "dating app scam" operating across the Delhi-NCR area.

"Damn, you didn't know this was a common scam? It's sooo common in Delhi," one user wrote in the comment section.

"Be wary about meeting strangers, men or women. Don't go anywhere blindfolded. Always be curious, doubtful, observe your surroundings and don't let your guard as well as IQ down in front of strangers. Once you realise you are in trouble, get away to safety asap," another user warned.

"It's beyond me how people are still falling for this scam," a user asked.