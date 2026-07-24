SBI Summer Internship 2026: Who Can Apply? Check Selection Process Here

The SBI Summer Internship 2026 gives students an opportunity to understand how India's largest public sector bank functions while gaining practical experience in the banking and financial services sector. The internship is designed for students whose academic programmes require industry training as part of their course. Unlike regular recruitment drives, the State Bank of India (SBI) does not conduct a common nationwide application process for internships. Opportunities are offered through different SBI offices, Learning and Development (L&D) departments, and campus partnerships.

Who Can Apply for the SBI Summer Internship 2026?

Students pursuing a full-time course from a university or institute approved by the University Grants Commission (UGC) or the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) can apply for the internship. However, the internship must be a mandatory part of their academic programme and should require training at an external organisation.

Students may be selected through campus recruitment conducted by their institute or by directly approaching the concerned SBI office. The bank reserves the right to accept or reject any application based on its requirements.

Documents Required for SBI Summer Internship 2026

Applicants are generally required to submit the following documents during the application process:

Internship application form

Updated resume

Letter from the educational institution confirming the internship requirement

Valid Know Your Customer (KYC) documents

SBI Summer Internship 2026 Selection Process

The SBI Summer Internship 2026 selection process mainly includes a personal interview. Depending on the requirement, some candidates may also be asked to participate in a group discussion.

For internships offered at SBI Circle Offices, the Learning and Development (L&D) department manages the selection process. Applications for Corporate Centre internships are handled by the respective Human Resources (HR) or Administration departments.

Students who wish to apply should contact the L&D department at the Local Head Office (LHO) of the SBI Circle where they want to intern. Applications submitted at other SBI branches are usually forwarded to the concerned department.