Inside Story: How Centre Got Sonam Wangchuk To End His Hunger Strike

Activist Sonam Wangchuk ended his 26-day-long hunger strike on Thursday night after assurances from the Centre. Wangchuk broke the fast in the presence of senior Union Ministers JP Nadda and Jitendra Singh at Gurugram's Medanta Hospital.

The breakthrough came after a day of hectic government parleys.

Sources told NDTV that as student protests intensified and concerns mounted over Sonam Wangchuk's health, Home Minister Amit Shah held a four-hour-long meeting with Health Minister JP Nadda and Minister of State in the Prime Minister's Office Dr Jitendra Singh.

During the discussions, the government decided to take a positive approach towards the demands raised by Sonam Wangchuk, while making his health and well-being the top priority, sources added.

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Following the Home Minister's directions, Dr Jitendra Singh spoke to Sonam Wangchuk's wife Gitanjali Angmo and assured her that the government was committed to addressing the concerns raised by the activist.

He also urged Angmo to convince Wangchuk to end his hunger strike.

Later in the evening, JP Nadda and Jitendra Singh met Wangchuk at Medanta Hospital and personally handed him the government's assurance letter.

The Union Ministers also conveyed that the government would invite the CJP delegation for talks at a neutral venue on Friday as part of the engagement process, sources stated.

The CJP leadership had on Thursday declined the Centre's offer for talks at JP Nadda's residence or his office and insisted on talks either at Jantar Mantar or at a neutral venue.

A Centre-protesters dialogue was also one of Sonam Wangchuk's demands.

Sources further said that during the interaction, Wangchuk was assured that a new Bill under the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) framework would be introduced in Parliament next week. The proposal is expected to receive Cabinet approval today.

The government has also expressed willingness to act on other demands, including no legal action against protesting students.

Centre's assurance posted by Sonam Wangchuk

Reading out the government's assurances to Wangchuk in the presence of his wife Gitanjali Angmo and others at the hospital, Nadda said, "The government is positive on not registering cases against those protesting peacefully at Jantar Mantar in Delhi and those who participated in the march to Parliament on July 20, 2026."

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The Union Health Minister further said that the government has already assured discussions in Parliament on paper leaks and education reforms for exams.

"Besides, the government is also positively considering suitable compensation for the suicide victims of the recent NEET paper leaks," Nadda added, referring to another demand by Sonam Wangchuk.

After Wangchuk announced the end of his hunger strike, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in a post on X, "I urge Sonam ji to follow his daily routine as advised by the doctors and regain his weight as soon as possible."

"I pray to the Almighty that Sonam ji remains healthy," the Prime Minister added.

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After breaking his fast, Sonam Wangchuk expressed his desire to return to Ladakh.

According to sources, Wangchuk also assured the visiting ministers that before returning to Ladakh, he would engage with students and supporters associated with the movement.

He said he would urge students to maintain faith in the government's assurances and ensure that those participating in the peaceful protest do not get influenced by "anti-social elements" that could undermine the movement, sources told NDTV.

Wangchuk also assured the government that he would continue to advocate for peaceful and constructive engagement while encouraging protesters to remain patient as the dialogue process moves forward.