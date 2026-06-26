IIT Kanpur Extends Deadline For Online PG Admissions; Check New Dates, Courses

IIT Kanpur Online Admissions 2026: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur has extended the application deadline for admission to its online postgraduate programmes for the September 2026 academic session. The institute said the decision was taken in response to strong interest from learners across the country.

Candidates appearing for the IIT Kanpur Online Entrance Test can now submit their applications until July 1, 2026. Those eligible for an entrance test exemption can apply until July 10, 2026.

Online Programmes

The September 2026 batch includes a range of online postgraduate programmes designed for both fresh graduates and working professionals. The programmes are:

MTech (Online) in RF Engineering

MTech (Online) in Smart Grid Technology

MTech (Online) in Microelectronics and VLSI

MTech (Online) in Sustainable Energy Technologies

MTech (Online) in Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning

MTech (Online) in Wireless Networks and Machine Learning (Win-ML)

MTech (Online) in Construction Engineering and Project Management

MSc (Online) in Economics and Data Analytics

PG Diploma (Online) in Cyber Security

Key Features Of The Programmes

According to IIT Kanpur, all programmes are offered, managed, delivered and certified exclusively by the institute without any third-party involvement. The courses are taught by IIT Kanpur faculty and combine academic rigour with the flexibility of online learning, enabling students from across India to pursue postgraduate education while balancing professional commitments.

The institute also said that admission does not require GATE or JAM scores. Instead, eligible applicants can secure admission through the IIT Kanpur Online Entrance Test.

Flexible Learning And Career Benefits

The programmes follow the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 framework and offer multiple entry and exit options, allowing learners to earn a degree, diploma or certificate. Students can complete the programme within a two-to-four-year window, with weekend classes designed to accommodate working professionals.

IIT Kanpur said the online MTech degree is recognised for possible admission to PhD programmes at the institute. Learners who successfully complete their programme will also be invited to attend IIT Kanpur's official convocation and receive their degree alongside other graduating students.

How To Apply

Interested candidates can apply through the official IIT Kanpur Online portal. Applicants who wish to take the IIT Kanpur Online Entrance Test must complete their applications by July 1, while those eligible for entrance test exemption have until July 10 to apply.