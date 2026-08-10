BJP MP Shares "Zombie Drug" Video As Punjab's, Turns Out It's From Rajasthan

A social media video allegedly showing two men in an intoxicated state has triggered a fresh political war between the AAP and BJP in Punjab after a clip from Rajasthan was circulated as evidence of the state's alleged "zombie drug" crisis.

BJP Rajya Sabha MP Harbhajan Singh shared the video on X, expressing concern over the situation in Punjab and saying the state's youth "deserve better". He called for honesty, accountability and urgent action, turning the viral clip into a political attack on the AAP government's handling of the drug problem.

Punjab Cabinet Minister Dr Baljit Kaur hit back almost immediately, accusing the BJP leader of sharing a video from Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan while presenting it as a Punjab incident. Taking a direct swipe at Harbhajan Singh, she accused him of trying to please his political bosses and alleged that he was willing to "ruin Punjab's image" for BJP politics.

The controversy centres on a video showing two turbaned men appearing disoriented and struggling to stand on a roadside. The clip was widely linked on social media to the so-called "zombie drug", with users claiming the men were under the influence of narcotics.

However, the incident took place in Sri Ganganagar, Rajasthan, and there is no independent confirmation of what substance, if any, the men had consumed.

The AAP-BJP exchange has since turned the video into another political battle over Punjab's drug crisis. The BJP is using the episode to question the government's handling of the issue, while AAP has accused the opposition of using misleading social media content to malign Punjab.

What began as a video of two men on a roadside has therefore become another battle over Punjab's drug narrative, with both parties using the clip to reinforce their competing claims about the state's drug problem.