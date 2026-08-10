Russian-Born Citizen Shot By FBI 2 Years Ago. His Family Doesn't Know Why

Two years after Ilya Beloozerov, a Russian-born US citizen and federal contractor, was shot dead by FBI agents, several questions linked to him and his death remain unanswered.

Beloozerov had worked on a US defence contract involving satellite imagery and held a security clearance. In the final weeks of his life, however, he abruptly left his home in suburban Virginia, withdrew large amounts of cash and began preparing to leave the country, CNN reported.

What happened next remains at the centre of a complex investigation.

A Sudden Flight From Home

In September 2024, Beloozerov reportedly withdrew thousands of dollars from his bank account, cancelled his phone service and began making plans to travel. He eventually travelled across several states with cash, laptops and other belongings.

He later approached a couple living in a truck near a McDonald's and offered them $30,000 to help him travel to California. He was using the name "Eli" and told them he was trying to get away.

FBI Agents Confronted Him In Mississippi

On October 4, 2024, Beloozerov was outside a Super 8 hotel in Hernando, Mississippi, when federal agents approached him. Gunfire followed, and Beloozerov was fatally shot. According to the CNN report, he was hit by at least five bullets.

The FBI has maintained that the shooting was investigated internally, while authorities provided limited public information about what led to the confrontation.

A Career In Sensitive Satellite Work

Beloozerov had worked for Maxar Technologies, a company involved in producing satellite imagery. His work was connected to a Department of Defense contract and reportedly required a security clearance, according to a former Maxar colleague.

The imagery produced by the company, now called Vantor, can provide information about military activity, troop movements and damage caused by attacks.

Weeks before his death, the company reportedly identified an irregularity linked to Beloozerov, informed authorities and terminated his employment, CNN reported, citing a company spokesperson. It further added that no data had been compromised.

His Family Rejected That He Was A Spy

Beloozerov's family described him as strongly opposed to Russia and supportive of Ukraine. He had reportedly sent care packages to Ukrainian soldiers after Russia's invasion. His former wife and son initially rejected the possibility that he had deliberately betrayed the US.

However, they later discovered documents and identification cards belonging to dead people among his possessions, raising further questions about his activities. Speaking with CNN, experts mentioned that these kinds of identifications can be used to generate false identities.

When Investigation Took A Surprising Turn

According to a source cited in the CNN investigation, federal agents believed Beloozerov had attempted to share sensitive information with people he thought were Ukrainian contacts. The source claimed that those people were actually believed to be Russian operatives posing as Ukrainians.

The alleged contact reportedly happened at a time when the US was restricting certain satellite imagery sharing with Ukraine because of concerns over the conflict with Russia, the report added.

“A systems administrator, they have the keys to the kingdom. These are the most trusted individuals in IT – these are the people who can create accounts, elevate access, escalate profiles. He's like the holy grail for a foreign intelligence service. Now it could be Ukraine as well, right?” said Eric O'Neill, a former FBI counterintelligence operative.

Questions Still Surround His Death

Beloozerov's family has been left with major questions about what he was doing, why he was being pursued and whether he knowingly shared sensitive information. The FBI has released little information about the case. A source familiar with the matter told CNN that the agency considered the use of deadly force justified.

For his family, however, the unanswered questions remain. The case leaves a complicated picture of a man who worked with sensitive information, appeared to support Ukraine, fled from federal authorities and ultimately died in an FBI shooting, with much of what happened in his final weeks still hidden from public view.