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FBI Arrests Indian National Harmanveer Singh In Drug Trafficking Case

Officers with the California Highway Patrol arrested Harmanveer Singh in Stockton on Tuesday, weeks after a federal warrant was issued in June.

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FBI Arrests Indian National Harmanveer Singh In Drug Trafficking Case
The FBI has arrested Harmanveer Singh, an Indian national, for his alleged role in drug trafficking
  • FBI arrested Indian national Harmanveer Singh for drug trafficking in Stockton, California
  • Singh linked to Ravinder Dhanda gang smuggling cocaine and methamphetamine internationally
  • Operation Hard Ball targeted gangs led by Lawrence Bishnoi, Jaggu Bhagwanpuria, and Ravinder Dhanda
What happens to Harmanveer Singh now that he is arrested?
Washington:

The FBI has arrested Harmanveer Singh, an Indian national, for his alleged role in drug trafficking for the Ravinder Dhanda gang based out of Canada.

Singh was arrested in Stockton, California, on Tuesday by officers of the California Highway Patrol, the FBI said on Wednesday.

The FBI action followed Operation Hard Ball, a coordinated international enforcement action targeting the gangs run by Lawrence Bishnoi, Jaggu Bhagwanpuria and Ravinder Dhanda.

The probe agency said Singh was wanted for his alleged involvement in a transnational criminal organisation engaged in a conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute controlled substances, and conspiracy to export controlled substances.

It said the Ravinder Dhanda Organised Crime Group is based out of Vancouver, Canada, and allegedly smuggled bulk quantities of cocaine and methamphetamine for drug trafficking organisations throughout the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

On June 23, 2026, a federal arrest warrant was issued for Singh in the United States District Court, Central District of California, Los Angeles, California, after he was charged with conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute, conspiracy to export, and possession with intent to distribute Controlled Substances.

In a joint operation earlier this month, law enforcement agencies in the United States, Canada, and Europe arrested 24 persons 11 of them in California connected to three India-based transnational organised crime groups charged with a litany of criminal acts.

In total, the US Department of Justice had charged 37 people in the indictment as part of its 'Operation Hard ball'.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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