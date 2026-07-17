Gangster Nitish Kaushal Arrested In US. FBI Had Put Him On Wanted List

Indian-origin gangster Nitish Kaushal, member of Jaggu Bhagwanpuria Organized Crime Group and wanted by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), has been arrested in the United States. Kaushal is accused of being part of a transnational criminal organisation and carrying out kidnappings and assaults.

The arrest comes two days after FBI put Kaushal to its "wanted" list. A federal arrest warrant was issued against Kaushal on June 25 by the US District Court for the Central District of California after he was charged with conspiracy under the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act.

Nitish Kaushal, alias Lala, is an Indian national born on June 15, 2020. He allegedly carried out acts of violence, including, but not limited to kidnappings and assaults. He did so on behalf of the Bhagwanpuria Organized Crime Group that originated in Punjab and operated in the Central District of California and elsewhere, FBI noted.

Sharing an update on the arrest early Friday, FBI said Nitish Kaushal has been arrested in Vermont and called to help the intelligence agency "locate other fugitives wanted for committing crimes related to criminal enterprise investigations."