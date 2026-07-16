Gangster Nitish Kaushal, 26, Added To FBI's Wanted List

Nitish Kaushal, a 26-year-old has been added to the Federal Bureau of Investigation's (FBI) wanted list. Kaushal is accused of being part of a transnational criminal organisation and carrying out kidnappings and assaults.

According to FBI's wanted notice, Nitish Kaushal alias Lala, is an Indian national born on June 15, 2020. He allegedly carried out act of violence, including, but not limited to kidnappings and assaults. He did so on behalf of the Bhagwanpuria Organized Crime Group.

Sharing the wanted circular on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), FBI wrote: "Nitish Kaushal is wanted by the FBI for his alleged involvement in a transnational criminal organisation engaged in, among other things, acts involving murder, kidnapping, drug trafficking, extortion, weapons trafficking, money laundering, and human smuggling."

According to the FBI, the organisation Kaushal is a part of -- Jaggu Bhagwanpuria Organized Crime Group (the "Bhagwanpuria OCG") -- originated in Punjab and operated in the Central District of California and elsewhere.

A federal arrest warrant was issued for Kaushal in the United States District Court, Central District of California on June 25, after he was charged with Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Conspiracy.

The FBI said Kaushal should be considered armed and dangerous, and an escape risk.

The criminal investigative agency has urged people to contact the local FBI office, the American Embassy or consulate with any information regarding Kaushal.

The FBI action followed Operation Hard Ball, a coordinated international enforcement action targeting the Bhagwanpuria gang.

The operation involved raids and law enforcement action across the US, Canada, and Europe, highlighting the growing international focus on dismantling transnational criminal syndicates with roots in India.