Woman, With Ties To India, Now On FBI's Top 10 Most Wanted For Son's Murder

US citizen Cindy Rodriguez Singh, who has ties to India and Mexico and is wanted for the alleged murder of her six-year-old son, has been added to the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI)'s Ten Most Wanted list, authorities said.

The US law enforcement agency has also increased the reward from $25,000 to $250,000 for information on the 40-year-old, who was charged with capital murder of her son Noel Alvarez in 2023.

Singh was last spotted in Texas on March 22, 2023, when she, her husband Arshdeep Singh and six children were boarding an international flight to India. Authorities said Noel was not present with the family and did not board the flight.

The FBI is offering a reward of up to $250,000 for information leading to the arrest of Cindy Rodriguez Singh. Calls can be made to 1-800-CALL-FBI or to FBI Dallas at 972-559-5000. Tips can also be submitted digitally at https://t.co/gEDOPVZKar. https://t.co/gxbmUuCAPI pic.twitter.com/oHfjnz2HsI — FBI Dallas (@FBIDallas) July 1, 2025

"The disappearance and suspected death of Noel Alvarez is still fresh in the minds of everyone in Everman as well as throughout North Texas. The addition of Cindy Rodriguez Singh to the FBI's Ten Most Wanted Fugitives List is an opportunity to bring this case to the eyes and ears of citizens across the country and around the world," FBI Dallas Special Agent in Charge R. Joseph Rothrock told a press conference on Tuesday.

"We are confident that this publicity will culminate in her arrest and that she will be returned to the United States to answer for her alleged crimes," he added.

Singh was born in Dallas, Texas, in 1985. The fugitive is 5'1" to 5'3" tall, weighs 120 to 140 pounds, has a medium complexion, and has tattoos on her back, both legs, right arm, right hand, and right calf. She has brown eyes and brown hair.

According to authorities, Noel hasn't been seen since October 2022, when his mother gave birth to twins. On March 20, 2023, at the request of the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services, Everman Police Department officers conducted a welfare check on behalf of the boy.

FBI Dallas hosted a press conference today to announce Cindy Rodriguez Singh as the 537th fugitive placed on the FBI's Top Ten Most Wanted List. She is wanted for allegedly killing her 6-year-old son, Noel Alvarez. https://t.co/lZwTBE3xhb pic.twitter.com/u7qOJ5VVFA — FBI Dallas (@FBIDallas) July 1, 2025

During the welfare check interview, Singh lied to officers when she explained that the boy was living with his biological father in Mexico and had been there since November 2022.

Reports suggested Singh believed her son was "evil, possessed or [had] a demon in him". In the days leading up to his suspected death, witnesses told police she feared the boy would "hunt" her newborn twins.

According to USA today, Noel suffered from severe disabilities, including chronic lung disease and required oxygen treatment.

The boy was subjected to severe abuse, including withholding food and water from him since Singh did not want to change his diapers. Witnesses said Cindy struck Noel in the face with keys when he tried to drink water.

The report said that Singh told different people conflicting stories about what happened to Noel. She said she "sold" him to a woman in a Fiesta Mart supermarket parking lot, but former Everman Police Chief Craig Spencer said there is no evidence to support that story.

Police said Arshdeep reportedly disposed of a carpet in an outdoor dumpster the day before they boarded the flight to India. A police dog trained to sniff out human remains alerted police to both the carpet and the new patio.

On October 31, 2023, Singh was charged with capital murder in the District Court of Tarrant County, Fort Worth, Texas. Days later on November 2, a federal arrest warrant was issued for Rodriguez Singh in the US District Court, Northern District of Texas, Fort Worth, Texas, for Unlawful Flight to Avoid Prosecution.

On August 29, 2024, the FBI announced a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to her arrest and conviction, but increased the amount on Tuesday.

"The addition of Cindy Rodriguez Singh to the FBI's Ten Most Wanted Fugitives list marks a powerful moment in our unrelenting pursuit of justice for Noel. This is a promise we made to him and to this community, that we would never stop until those responsible are held accountable," said Spencer.

Authorities have also released a toll-free helpline at 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324) for any information on the accused. "You may also contact your local FBI office, the nearest American Embassy or Consulate, or you can submit a tip online at tips.fbi.gov," the FBI said in its official website.