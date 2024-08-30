Woman Wanted For Murder Of Disabled Son, 6, Believed He Was 'Evil, Demon'

Cindy Rodriguez Singh, a woman with ties to India, is wanted for allegedly killing her 6-year-old son Noel, who has been missing since October 2022. The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) is offering a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to her arrest.

While police have not been able to recover the boy's body, they believe his mother had a role to play in his death. Police cadaver dogs detected human remains on a carpet that had once been on the floor of a shed on the Singh's property.

The carpet was disposed of by Singh's husband Arshdeep Singh but later recovered by police.

Why is Cindy Rodriguez Singh a suspect?

Reports have suggested that Singh believed her son was "evil, possessed or [had] a demon in him."

In the days leading up to his suspected death, witnesses told police that she told people she feared the boy would "hunt" her newborn twins.

The child was last seen at the hospital when Singh gave birth to her twins and one other time in October 2022. Those who saw the child told police that he appeared "malnourished" and "unhealthy". Noel reportedly suffered from severe disabilities including chronic lung disease.

Singh was also reported to be "abusive and neglectful" to the child, relatives told police.

"One relative witnessed Cindy strike Noel in the face with keys for drinking water. Witnesses additionally stated that food and water were often withheld from Noel because Cindy did not like changing Noel's dirty diapers," police said.

According to a report by Fox News, Noel's grandmother had told police that Singh told her that she sold the 6-year-old to another woman at a grocery store.

Where is Cindy Rodriguez Singh?

In March 22, 2023, Singh along with her husband and six other children boarded an international flight for India and have not been located. The missing child was not with the family at the time, and did not board the flight.

The police first suspected Singh after she lied to officers, who had visited her home for a welfare check. She told them that the boy was living with his biological father in Mexico, and had been there since November 2022.