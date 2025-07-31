Kash Patel Finds Hidden Trove Of Trump-Russia Probe Documents At FBI Office

FBI Director Kash Patel has discovered multiple "burn bags" filled with thousands of classified documents linked to the bureau's Trump-Russia probe, known internally as 'Crossfire Hurricane'. The bags, used to destroy sensitive documents, were found in a hidden room inside FBI headquarters in Washington, DC.

Inside was a 29-page classified annex to a 2023 report by special counsel John Durham. That report looked into how and why the FBI started its 2016 investigation into possible links between Donald Trump's campaign and Russia.

The "burn bag" system is used to securely dispose of documents marked classified or above.

"Just think about this," Kash Patel said in a podcast interview with Joe Rogan last month. "When I first got to the bureau, I found a room that [former FBI Director James] Comey and others hid from the world in the Hoover Building, full of documents and computer hard drives no one had ever seen or heard of."

This secret appendix, never made public before, contains intelligence from foreign sources warning that the FBI might help spread a false story about Trump colluding with Russia, before the official launch of Crossfire Hurricane in July 2016.

The documents are now undergoing declassification in coordination with top Trump-era officials, including CIA Director John Ratcliffe, Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard, Attorney General Pam Bondi, and NSA Acting Director William Hartman.

Once cleared, the annex will be turned over to Senate Judiciary Committee Chair Chuck Grassley for public release.

A source told Fox News that the intelligence in it, while ambiguous at the time, "predicted the FBI's next move with alarming specificity."

"Ultimately, the release of the classified annex will lend more credibility to the assertion that there was a coordinated plan inside the US government to help the Clinton campaign stir up controversy connecting Trump to Russia," the source said.

Earlier this month, Tulsi Gabbard, the director of national intelligence, released new materials claiming the Obama administration was prepared to close the door on Russian interference findings until Comey's FBI took the investigation in a different direction, a claim denied by former intelligence chiefs John Brennan and James Clapper.

In a New York Times op-ed, Brennan and Clapper maintained that Russia did, in fact, interfere in the 2016 election to influence voter preferences, and criticised what they called a distortion of intelligence by Trump-era officials.